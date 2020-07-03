Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Crispus Attucks, who was of African and Native American descent, is regarded as the first American killed in American Revolution.

The American Foxhound is probably the country's oldest dog breed. It originated in Virginia and Maryland during the 1700s.

On the eve of the Civil War, flagmakers sewed the stars on the U.S. flag into an oval shape. Congress never specified how the stars should be sewn, or if they should have five or six points.

Some historians believe the first firecrackers were made of bamboo with air pockets that exploded when set on fire.

Fans of the TV show M*A*S*H may recall Corp. Max Klinger trying to get thrown out of the army for wearing women's clothing. AR 635-200 says, "Section 8 discharges are granted to enlisted men who, while mentally responsible for their actions, are inapt or inadaptable for military service ..."