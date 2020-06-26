Qmmunity: Now Than Never

"Now more than ever." That phrase drives me up the wall, especially now ... more than ever. In the midst of Pride Month and protests on police brutality, headlines and social media-landia have lit up with "now more than ever" calls: for Pride to "return to its radical roots"; for the qmmunity to walk the intersectional walk and show up for our Black LGBTQIA community. It's not the intention I find grating, obviously, but rather its dangerous contradiction: How can supporting Black LGBTQIA folks be both fundamental to Pride and yet, as "now more than ever" suggests, expendable in the past? It's an all too convenient absolvement for those who thought the work was over – if standing in solidarity with Black queer and trans folks feels so urgent to you now, then why/how did you ignore it for so long? I can't answer that for you, but I'd suggest any and all tune in and listen to the artists, advocates, and organizations – including Black Queer Lives Matter ATX, Austin Black Pride, and Austin LGBT+ for Black Lives – partaking in the "Queer Weekend of Action for Black Lives" (more deets below). "Now than never is better than now more than ever," BQLM ATX president Ms. Amazing Head told me. BQLM ATX board member Natalie Sanders, aka Ms. Girl6, said, "Until the people that are killing our girls and our fellas, until there is justice and they get locked up, we are not stopping." See our full interview at austinchronicle.com/daily/qmmunity... Finally, thanks are in order – to James "Tall James" Renovitch and James Scott for holding down Qmmunity while I was out sick. (For the record, not COVID-19 but still, wear your mask, y'all.)

Pride in Local Music Do you hear what we queer? The Austin and Nashville LGBT(QIA) Chambers of Commerce are joining forces for a livestream event featuring Gina Chavez, Alesia Lani, Nakia, Fuvk, and Mama Duke; donations support Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and Nashville's Music Health Alliance. Fri., June 26, 6-9pm. Online. Donations welcome. www.prideinlocalmusic.org.

Queer Weekend of Action for Black Lives Support Austin's Black queer and trans community over three days of IRL and URL events: Friday night's Peace Rally at City Hall (7pm; 301 W. Second); Austin Black Pride's intersectionality panel Saturday (2pm; www.fb.com/austinblackpride); and Sunday night's Marsha P. Johnson Memorial March and Candlelight Vigil (7pm; 2100 E. Third). Fri.-Sun., June 26-28. Multiple locations. www.instagram.com/blackqueerlivesmatteratx.

Douze Points Daniel Syrkin's madcap comedy follows TJ, a proud gay Muslim singer. Stream through Sun., June 28. Free-$8. www.agliff.org.

Free Pride Flags Program QWELL Community Foundation wants to help you cover your neighborhood in rainbows. Through Tue., June 30. www.freeprideflag.com.

Pandemic Pride Puppet shows, sex ed, and more. www.unboundedagency.org/pandemic-pride.

BookWoman BookGroup Discuss Emily St. John Mandel's Station Eleven with queer QTs. Thu., June 25, 7-8:30pm. Online. www.fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

ATXGFL Drag Queen Bingo Maeve Haven hosts. Thu., June 25, 8-9:30pm. Online. www.fb.com/atxgfl.

Jimmy Flannigan's Virtual Campaign Kickoff The District 6 City Council Member kicks off his reelection bid. Sun., June 28, 4-5pm. www.jimmyflannigan.com.

Texas Pride Online A statewide alternative Pride celebration. Y2K and Dykes You Should Know are curating the Austin lineup, so you know it's going to be good. Sun., June 28, 5-8pm. www.texasprideonline.com.

Queer the Census Volunteers will be trained on how to activate their own network with a texting campaign. Tue., June 30, 6:30-7:30pm. Online. www.queerthecensusatx.org.

Say It Loud! Ebony Stewart, Jesús I. Valles, Elowyn Perry, and Jeaux bring their poetry to your living room. Tue., June 30, 7-8:30pm. Online. www.kindclinic.org.

Sober Stonewall A sober-curious virtual drag show benefitting Black Trans Travel Fund, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, and For the Gworls. Tue., June 30, 7pm. Donations suggested. www.fb.com/events/853684858490372.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the name of Austin LGBT+ for Lives. It has been updated to reflect this change.