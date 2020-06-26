Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In 1868, three cats were formally employed as mousers at the Money Order Office in London, at one shilling per week. In 1873, they got a raise of six pence a week.

Europe and Africa have been colliding for millions of years. We're not talking wars (another story), just tectonic plates.

Using "left" and "right" to define political leanings first started during the French Revolution and originally referred to seating arrangements in the French parliament. Those who sat on the right were in favor of the monarchy.

Edmonia Lewis (1844-1907) is considered the first woman of African American and Native American heritages to achieve international recognition for her work as a sculptor. One of her most famous pieces, The Death of Cleopatra, is on display at the Smithsonian.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed HR 1337, which legalized homebrewing beer at the federal level.