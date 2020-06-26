Columns

Day Trips: Port Isabel Lighthouse

Keeping a light on in Port Isabel

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., June 26, 2020


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Port Isabel Lighthouse guided ships through the narrow channel between the southern tip of Padre Island and the mainland for 53 years before the light visible for 16 miles was finally extinguished by modern navigation devices. 

Built in 1852 on the grounds of a former military depot, the 72-foot-tall brick structure painted a glowing white is a familiar sight in downtown Port Isabel at the entrance to the 2.37-mile Queen Isabella Causeway to South Padre Island. 


After being abandoned in 1905, the lighthouse was restored by the Texas Parks Board in 1947 and became a state park in 1952. The park was transferred to the Texas Historical Association on Jan. 1, 2020, and is operated by the city, with a visitor center in the replica of the original lighthouse keeper's cottage. 

Of 16 lighthouses built along the Texas coast, this is the only one open to the public. Among the visitors to climb the 75-step circular staircase and three ladders have been several couples who said their wedding vows on the platform 50 feet above the ground and 82 feet above sea level. 


Occupying a city block, the lighthouse grounds are surrounded by shops and restaurants on a bluff overlooking the Laguna Madre. The facilities at the park include a picnic area and historical display about the lighthouse and the area in the visitor center, besides the grand view from the observation deck.

The Port Isabel Lighthouse is currently open on a limited schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, with self-guided tours by appointment only. The park area is open from 7am to 7pm daily. For more information, go to www.portisabellighthouse.com or call 956/943-2262. 

1,505th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Guadalupe River
Day Trips: Guadalupe River
Four swimming holes on the Guadalupe River

Gerald E. McLeod, June 19, 2020

Day Trips: Sculpture Gardens
Day Trips: Sculpture Gardens
Four sculpture gardens inspire the mind and exercise the body

Gerald E. McLeod, June 12, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Port Isabel Lighthouse, Padre Island, Queen Isabella Causeway, Laguna Madre

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Black Austin Matters Mural on Congress Avenue
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  