Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 19, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In 1902, the Pawtucketville Athletic Club picked Harry Haskell Lew (1884-1963) to become the first African American professional basketball player.

Since the Viking Age, domesticated felines have grown in size by 16%.

Three Chicago-based designers created the Ugly Gerry font at www.uglygerry.com to illustrate some grotesquely shaped gerrymandered districts.

The six-pointed star known as the Star of David, which is associated with Judaism, was also used in Germany to denote the Beer Purity Law, which had roots in alchemy.

Fort Hood near Killeen, Texas, is named for Confederate General John Bell Hood, considered by many as overaggressive, careless, and emotionally troubled. The base opened in 1942 at a time when the U.S. was segregated and still dealing with post-Civil War emotions.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 12, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 5, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Disco PRIDE Digital Drag Show
Collection Rert: Super Stuff Saturday Surprise at 2608 Rogers
Black Voices: A Listening Party w/ conversations & performances from Magna Carda, Kalu James, Torre Blake, Blackillac, Zai Sadler, Christopher Michael, & more at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  