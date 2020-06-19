Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In 1902, the Pawtucketville Athletic Club picked Harry Haskell Lew (1884-1963) to become the first African American professional basketball player.

Since the Viking Age, domesticated felines have grown in size by 16%.

Three Chicago-based designers created the Ugly Gerry font at www.uglygerry.com to illustrate some grotesquely shaped gerrymandered districts.

The six-pointed star known as the Star of David, which is associated with Judaism, was also used in Germany to denote the Beer Purity Law, which had roots in alchemy.

Fort Hood near Killeen, Texas, is named for Confederate General John Bell Hood, considered by many as overaggressive, careless, and emotionally troubled. The base opened in 1942 at a time when the U.S. was segregated and still dealing with post-Civil War emotions.