Columns

We Have an Issue: What’s Next, and How Fast Can We Get There?

In this week's issue, the rallying cry to defund police catches on, and Republicans try to quash vote by mail for good

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., June 12, 2020


Illustration by Jason Stout / Getty Images

Unless you've been living under a rock – or a white hood – you've seen the footage. Peaceful protesters gassed, clubbed, shoved, shot at, and arrested. By greeting last week's protests decrying police brutality against Black people with more brutality, police here and all around the country have made the protesters' point for them.

Police must have gotten the memo that the optics were real bad, because more recent protests have been markedly less violent. Startlingly – exhilaratingly – the message is getting through. The Black Lives Matter movement has ignited a long-overdue conversation not just about racist policing, but about what we value as humans, and what we prioritize as taxpaying citizens. The rallying cry to "defund police" might reflexively scare some people (probably the same people who saw something warmongering in "Black Lives Matter"); would it help to think of it in the more benign bureaucratic-speak of "shifting resources"?

Our police departments are overfunded, but police are also overtasked, expected to respond to calls that they are not qualified for, by training or by temperament. So, the argument goes, move the money. Move it to mental health professionals, social workers, drug treatment and prevention programs, homeless services, affordable housing initiatives, properly paid teachers. Prioritize a strong social safety net, equal opportunity, and a culture of respect for all humans.

So how exactly does that happen, and how quickly? In this week's issue, our News staff takes a look at how elected officials, APD leadership, social justice advocates, and a galvanized citizenry are tackling the issue.

And elsewhere in the issue, Michael King tracks the latest on Texas Republican leaders' efforts to prevent vote by mail. Anyone with a brain knows VBM reduces risk of exposure to COVID-19 to basically nil. They want you to have to vote in person, because they think fewer people will show up to vote then, and fewer people voting is good for them. (Trump said it himself on Fox & Friends: If we expanded vote by mail, "you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again.") Some people will argue that voting doesn't matter, that our electoral system is busted. To that I counter: If voting wasn't still such a meaningful tool of democracy, why would the GOP be trying so hard to suppress it?

Online This Week


James Hand (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

RIP James "Slim" Hand: "Combining real Texas toughness and teary-eyed vulnerability, James Hand existed as authentic a country singer as they come." Kevin Curtin eulogizes the Austin troubadour, who died June 8 of heart complications.

Barracuda Shuts Down: With no revenue due to COVID-19, the Red River mainstay has gone out of business.

Movie Mo>vers: Luxury cinema micro-chain iPic reopens its Austin location Thursday, making it the second indoor movie theatre to return to operations in the city; plus, Evo takes over the Sky Cinema space in Dripping Springs.

Bridging the Food Gap: Irielle Wesley profiles nonprofit Austin Shift Meal, which provides meals to the unemployed or furloughed members of the hospitality and service industry.

More We Have an Issue columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More We Have an Issue
We Have an Issue: “People Really, Really Are Done With the Murders of Black People at the Hands of Police”
We Have an Issue: “People Really, Really Are Done With the Murders of Black People at the Hands of Police”
In this week’s issue, we look at the impact of police use of force at protests – and if any changes are going to come from it

Kimberley Jones, June 5, 2020

We Have an Issue: Welcome to the Summer Fun Issue
We Have an Issue: Welcome to the Summer Fun Issue

Kimberley Jones, May 29, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Anna Deavere Smith's Notes from the Field
Virtual Vortex: Dog Magic: Woman’s Best Friend
Montopolis performs The Living Coast at Blue Starlite Round Rock
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  