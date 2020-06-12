Columns

Qmmunity: LGBTQIA Community Marches in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., June 12, 2020


On the eve of what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday, at least 1,000 Austinites gathered for the LGBTQ Solidarity March for Black Lives, which kicked off at City Hall, up Fourth Street and Congress Avenue, and convened at the Capitol for a rally and moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the length of time Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd's neck. Protesters then marched to APD headquarters. (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Austin Gay Men's Chorus: Our Favorite Things Our favorite group of choir bois showcases its latest show that's destined to become one of your favorite things. These two showings will be a preview for their touring show that will travel to Minneapolis as part of the Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses' quadrennial festival. Get your tickets soon! Sat., June 13, 8pm; Sun., June 14, 4pm. RL Davis Theater, 1102 S. Congress, 512/462-5353. www.austingaymenschorus.org.

Online Second Chance Prom Out Youth is hosting a weeklong fundraising event in lieu of their usual in-person party. Tune in and donate a little something to keep local LGBTQIA youth and their families supported and surrounded by positive peers and mentors. The in-person prom will return! June 15-19. www.outyouth.org.

Gay Chorus Deep South David Charles Rodrigues' award-winning doc chronicles the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus' 2017 Lavender Pen tour through the Deep South. You must RSVP on Eventbrite by Friday, June 12, at noon: dacgaychorusscreening.eventbrite.com. Registration through June 12; screening & Q&A: Tue., June 16, 5-7pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/dac.

Lizzy Caroloke Sing yer a$$ off from yer living room. Thu., June 11, 6pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/LizzyCaroloke.

Second Thursday Open Mic Cindy Huyser hosts with a special spotlight featured artist to kick off the event! Second Thursdays, 7:15pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. www.fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

Sydney Wright's Music Video Release & Livestream Austin indie-popper hosts an event to celebrate her latest music video, "Tenderfoot." Thu., June 11, 8pm. Free. www.fb.com/groups/wrightytighties.


KIKI: The Drive-In Experience Austin Black Pride and Kind Clinic invite you to join them at the drive-in for a screening of KIKI. The film follows seven individuals as they prepare for one of New York's famous KIKI balls. Sat., June 13, 7:30pm. Blue Starlite Round Rock, 800 Harrell Pkwy., Round Rock. Free. www.austinblackpride.org.

Service With Cheeki Kahnt Cheeki Kahnt's gonna make you zig-a-zig-ah while six performers make sure that you're serviced. Second Saturday of every month, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.sellersaustin.com.

