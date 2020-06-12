Qmmunity: LGBTQIA Community Marches in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

2 To Do

Austin Gay Men's Chorus: Our Favorite Things Our favorite group of choir bois showcases its latest show that's destined to become one of your favorite things. These two showings will be a preview for their touring show that will travel to Minneapolis as part of the Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses' quadrennial festival. Get your tickets soon! Sat., June 13, 8pm; Sun., June 14, 4pm. RL Davis Theater, 1102 S. Congress, 512/462-5353. www.austingaymenschorus.org.

Online Second Chance Prom Out Youth is hosting a weeklong fundraising event in lieu of their usual in-person party. Tune in and donate a little something to keep local LGBTQIA youth and their families supported and surrounded by positive peers and mentors. The in-person prom will return! June 15-19. www.outyouth.org.

Q'd Up

Gay Chorus Deep South David Charles Rodrigues' award-winning doc chronicles the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus' 2017 Lavender Pen tour through the Deep South. You must RSVP on Eventbrite by Friday, June 12, at noon: dacgaychorusscreening.eventbrite.com. Registration through June 12; screening & Q&A: Tue., June 16, 5-7pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/dac.

Lizzy Caroloke Sing yer a$$ off from yer living room. Thu., June 11, 6pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/LizzyCaroloke.

Second Thursday Open Mic Cindy Huyser hosts with a special spotlight featured artist to kick off the event! Second Thursdays, 7:15pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. www.fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

Sydney Wright's Music Video Release & Livestream Austin indie-popper hosts an event to celebrate her latest music video, "Tenderfoot." Thu., June 11, 8pm. Free. www.fb.com/groups/wrightytighties.

KIKI: The Drive-In Experience Austin Black Pride and Kind Clinic invite you to join them at the drive-in for a screening of KIKI. The film follows seven individuals as they prepare for one of New York's famous KIKI balls. Sat., June 13, 7:30pm. Blue Starlite Round Rock, 800 Harrell Pkwy., Round Rock. Free. www.austinblackpride.org.

Service With Cheeki Kahnt Cheeki Kahnt's gonna make you zig-a-zig-ah while six performers make sure that you're serviced. Second Saturday of every month, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.sellersaustin.com.