Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to a University of Michigan Law School study, a nontrivial number of people prefer, when possible, not to work and still get paid.

Jack Johnson, world heavyweight champion in 1908, started his career as a cyclist. He wanted to emulate the famous Black cyclist Major Taylor.

Plastic production has increased 20-fold since 1964, according to the World Economic Forum. And the average person ingests 5 grams of plastic a week due to microplastic pollution (about a credit card's worth), according to a study at the University of Newcastle, Australia.

According to Pornhub's annual report, 2019 saw a 4% reduction in searches for Family Guy.

Would you lose part of a leg to have an affair with a married person? Founding father Gouverneur Morris did. And despite his unusual first name, he was never a governor, but he did get elected as a N.Y. senator in 1800.