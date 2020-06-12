Day Trips: Sculpture Gardens

Four sculpture gardens outside of Austin inspire the mind and exercise the body.

Bee Cave Sculpture Park, 13333 Highway 71, Bee Cave, www.sculpturesofbeecave.org: The park is an eclectic mix of artwork in a 7-acre natural setting surrounded by shopping malls. The two dozen works are sponsored by the Bee Cave Arts Foundation and represent as many artists. The art is done in different mediums from stone to bronze and exhibits many different moods.

Liberty Hill International Sculpture Park, 101 Loop 332, Liberty Hill, www.lhsculptures.com: On the grounds of Liberty Hill Intermediate School, the art was the outcome of the 1976 International Sculpture Symposium. Twenty-five artists from around the world created artwork for the garden. Many of the pieces are showing the wear of time, but that only adds to their uniqueness.

Dripping Springs Sculpture Garden, 5300 Bell Springs Rd., Dripping Springs, www.drippingspringssculpturegarden.com: The small park is on the wooded grounds of Carved Stone Inc., the go-to place for retirement gifts and awards. The art in the garden is done by Doyle Fellers, Russ Bragg, and owners Philip and Michele Hoggatt. All of the pieces are for sale. There is also a gallery where small rock pieces are for sale. The private park is only open during business hours.

Huntington Sculpture Foundation, 212 N. Broad St., Coupland, www.huntingtonsculpture.org: On the grounds of Jim Huntington's workshop in the village north of Elgin, most of the art pieces are extremely large. A mix of rough stone, smooth cuts, and metal accoutrements, the pieces shine with the warmth of the artist's hand. Contact the artist for prices.

All of these gardens are open to the public free of charge.

