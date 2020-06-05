Qmmunity: Honoring Black Trans Lives

51 years ago this month, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera fought back against a police raid at New York's Stonewall Inn. Without the actions of Black and Latinx trans women, we don't have Pride. We can't separate Pride from standing in solidarity with queer and trans Black lives. But pronouncements fall short if we don't do the actionable, tangible work to dismantle racism. It requires that we also confront racism within our community. This means acknowledging how, when we don't prioritize an intersectional framework in the fight for LGBTQIA rights, we are complicit in perpetuating the oppression of queer and trans Black people and people of color. For those of us who are white, this means calling out racism in queer spaces. Donate to orgs like Austin Black Pride, allgo, and Transgender Education Network of Texas; New York's Okra Project has launched mental health funds in honor of Tony McDade and Nina Pop, two Black trans people who have been killed this year. As your Qmmunity editor – a white, queer cis woman – I'm acknowledging I can do more. By opening this column space to op-eds by LGBTQIA Black people and people of color living in Austin, my hope is that Qmmunity will better elevate queer and trans Black voices (please submit pitches directly to bsullivan@austinchronicle.com). We can't separate Pride from standing in solidarity with queer and trans Black lives. Let's hold ourselves accountable for the actions that commitment requires, this Pride Month and always.

2 To Do

QueerBomb 2020 Austin's DIY, anti-corporate alt-Pride is bringing the glitter bombs from IRL to URL. Join your emcees KB and Mama Duke at 7pm for the community rally, followed by a virtual dance party (9pm). This year's speakers include qmmunity members Anna Q. Nguyen, Briona Jenkins, Juan Benitez, PJ Raval, and Tk Tunchez. Sat., June 6, 7-11pm. www.fb.com/queerbomb.

Die Felicia It's the digital debut of Louisianna Purchase's horror drag revue, featuring performances of the most hellish Hell Hounds, including Evah Destruction, Mascara Rivers, Bulimianne Rhapsody, and Chique Fil-Atio, among others. Sat., June 6, 10pm. www.twitch.tv/louisiannapurchase.

Q'd Up

ChingonX Fire Featuring womxn-identifying and non-gender-specific artists whose artwork is tied to activism, feminism, and cultural and gender identity storytelling. Ongoing. Online. www.chingonxfire.com.

Lez B in Touch "Dyke-a-Day" Submissions Any and all flavors of performances about "Dykes You Should Know" are welcome. Ongoing. www.instagram.com/lezbintouch.

LGBTQ+ COVID-19 Experiences Across Texas Dell Medical School at UT-Austin is gathering data to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on Texas' LGBTQIA communities. Ongoing. dellmed.utexas.edu.

Thee Learning Factory Round two of TGA's online workshop series of queer creatives teaching you myriad skills. Through June 30. Various prices. www.theegayagenda.com.

Trans Wellness Thursday Reading Group Read literature from queer and trans authors. Through June 18. Thursdays, 6:30-8pm. www.outyouth.org/govirtual.

DJ Chorizo Funk Friday nights on Facebook Live, followed by a 10pm Instagram set on Saturday. Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 10pm. www.fb.com/djchorizofunk.

On Financial Self-Care Financial expert and Bravely founder Kara Perez on tackling money fears and finding ways to budget and save. Sat., June 6, 10am-noon. Free (donations welcome). www.bossbabes.org/comethrough.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group In lieu of readings, this month will reflect on trans pride with videos highlighting the legacies of activist Sylvia Rivera and poet Golden. Tue., June 9, 6:30-8pm. www.fb.com/lgbtqstudiesu.

UnBEARable The Dames of the Den – helmed by Chique Fil-Atio – attempt to pitch a tent with a couple burly bears. Thu., June 11, 8-9pm. Online & the Iron Bear (301 W. Sixth). www.twitch.tv/eatmorechique.