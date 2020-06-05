Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 5, 2020

John L. Davie, the former mayor of Oakland, was arrested in 1919 for not wearing a mask during the city's flu pandemic.

President Theodore Roosevelt set a record for a head of state by shaking hands with 8,513 people on January 1, 1907.

Gullah (also known as Geechee) is a creole language spoken by certain African American settlers in the South, particularly in the coastal islands and areas of the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida. Gullah and Geechee are also used to refer to the people who speak the language.

The belief that syphilis could be cured with mercury endured into the 20th century.

According to one researcher, it takes about 90 minutes for an iPhone 6 to charge to 80%, after which it switches to trickle charge mode and takes an additional 50 minutes to reach 100%.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
