Qmmunity: Reflections on the D

I've been thinking about the D lately. No, not that one*; but the D-word that rhymes with "sike." Blame it on my excitement over Lez B in Touch – aka Beth Schindler, Lex Vaughn, and Anita Obasi – announcing its virtual "Dyke-a-Day" Instagram series. But also on my indignation, when Schindler told me she'd been banned from Facebook after sharing Qmmunity's article on the series. The article's headline (that I, as Qmmunity editor, signed off on) read, "Lez B in Touch Wants You to Share Art About Your Fave Dyke." According to the FB warning, Schindler's post – which said, in part, "Sign up Dykes and Dyke lovers" – violated Facebook's Community Standards, specifically its standards on hate speech and insults. FB rendered the post invisible. "Dyke" is a loaded word, I know. For some qmmunity members, it's an offensive epithet that carries a lot of pain; others have reclaimed it as empowering. I respect each of those stances. What matters, I think, is the context: If a qmmunity member who identifies with the word is using it to empower, then it's good in my book. If somebody – LGBTQIA or otherwise – hurls it as a slur, then STFU. It seems FB agrees with this too, which is why the block's got me like, "Wait, what?" According to its community standards on hate speech, "words or terms that might otherwise violate our standards are used self-referentially or in an empowering way" are allowed on FB with the expectation that posters clearly indicate their intent. Here's hoping the project doesn't meet any further censorship as it's rolled out over Pride Month. In the meantime, submit to "Dyke-a-Day" if it tickles your fancy, because as Schindler's (unseeable) post said it best: "Now is your time to shine and show off those that influenced you so much."

*Speaking of which, see my article in this week's issue on sex toys for solo summer fun.

2 To Do

"Dyke-a-Day" Submissions The queer masterminds behind last year's Austin Dyke March are asking lez and/or lez lovers to submit to Lez B in Touch's first-ever "Dyke-a-Day" IG series. Any and all flavors of performances about the lezzes in your life – past, present, and future – are welcome (just keep it under five minutes, bbs). Ongoing.* Online. www.instagram.com/lezbintouch.

Lunch & Learn & ACT: Queer the Census Kick off Pride Month with a virtual volunteer event: Queer the Census ATX will share how you can become involved in the group's texting campaign. Mon., June 1, noon-1pm. www.fb.com/queercensusatx.

Q'd Up

Below the Belt Have fun while talking about sexy thangs. Thu., May 28, 4-6pm. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

Trans Wellness Reading Group Lit from queer and trans authors. Thursdays, 6:30-8pm. www.outyouth.org.

Frida Friday ATX Virtual market in conjunction with Austin Hispanic Chamber's Capital of Texas Latina Leadership Awards. Fri., May 29. www.instagram.com/fridafridayatx.

Thee Learning Factory TGA's online workshop series. Through June 30. Price varies. www.theegayagenda.com.

Kink 101 The Q goes live on FB to chat about all things kink. Fri., May 29, 2pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

DJ Chorizo Funk Rock your body. Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 10pm. Online. www.fb.com/djchorizofunk.

On Bouncing Back A convo with YouTube star and filmmaker Evelyn From the Internets. Sat., May 30, 10am-noon. Free (donations welcome). www.bossbabes.org.

Kind Pack Giveaway Including lube, condoms, a vibrating ring, hand sanitizer, and DIY face-covering materials. Sat., May 30, 11am-3pm. Kind Clinic, 1101 W. 40th #102. Free. www.kindclinic.org.

Trans Wellness Peer Support Groups For adults (18+) who identify under the transgender and nonbinary umbrella or are questioning. Tuesdays, 5:30-6:20pm & 7-7:50pm. www.outyouth.org/govirtual.

ChingonX Fire Featuring womxn-identifying and nongender-specific artists. Opening date: Thu. June 4. Online. www.chingonxfire.com.

*Editor's note: The submission deadline has been extended indefinitely. This post has been updated since publication to reflect that change.