Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 29, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

What do you call broken rice? In Vietnam, it's com tam, and in the Southern U.S. it's called rice middlins or rice grits.

The first version of the Pullman sleeper car was invented in 1859.

Mount Rushmore is named for Charles E. Rushmore, a New York attorney who was visiting South Dakota to check on the legal titles of properties. He never lived to see the completion of Gutzon Borglum's sculpture on the mountain, but he did donate $5,000 toward its completion.

Prince Charles used to play the cello.

The abyssal zone extends in the oceans from about 10,000 to about 20,000 feet. It encompasses about 83% of the ocean floor and animals feed on "marine snow" – scraps of dead fish and plants from the upper layers falling gently to the ocean floor.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 22, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 15, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Drive-In Concerts ATX Presents Shinyribs With Hank Erwin
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  