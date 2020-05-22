Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Years ago, when the species was distributed more widely, whooping cranes were called "flying sheep" in Manitoba because of their large size.

When Sesame Street began in 1969, half of the nation's school districts did not have kindergarten programs.

When he was an up-and-coming comic, Colin Mochrie (of the TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway?) literally had to pull people out of a McDonald's to come see the shows he was performing in.

A fist bump transmits about 90% fewer germs than a handshake.

The chocolate chip cookie was created by Ruth Wakefield by cutting up a chocolate bar and adding it to her Butter Drop Do cookies. She called them Toll House Chocolate Crunch Cookies.