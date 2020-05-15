Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 15, 2020

During January 1511, the citizens of Brussels faced extreme cold, famine, and attacking armies. To provide some levity, they created raunchy snowmen.

The phrase "jumpin' Geehosofat" was first used by Thomas Mayne Reid in his 1865-66 novel, The Headless Horseman.

An irruption is a forced migration of some bird species due to fluctuations in their food supply.

Any rumors you may have read about silent film star Billie Ritchie (1874-1921) dying due to an ostrich attack are fake news. Although Ritchie was injured while making films, including one film where he was injured by ostriches, the actor died from stomach cancer.

According to a 2013 UN report, the U.S. and Australia are the biggest meat eaters in the world, with an average of 100kg consumed per person per year. That's the equivalent of 50 chickens or half a cow.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
