We Have an Issue: Animal House

In his introduction to this week's cover story, staff photographer David Brendan Hall writes: "Never has a pet's unconditional love felt more important than in this moment of near-total isolation." David's been zipping around town for weeks now, mask on and standing back at a safe distance, to photograph Austin musicians under home quarantine with their pets. Their confinement is explicit in the photos – David shoots his subjects on their porches, in their backyards, behind windows and sliding glass doors. But what is also conveyed in these pictures is how much fuller these musicians' lives are, sharing their space with their animals.

When David isn't on assignment, he's been hunkered down with his dog Fleck during stay-at-home orders. Fleck, a very handsome fella, came to the office a couple years back when David shot a portrait series for our Pet Issue of staff with their dogs, cats, rabbits, and even a chicken. The office was bonkers for the duration of the shoot: We used Associate Publisher Cassidy Frazier's office, even though she's allergic (she was sneezing for weeks after), we accidentally broke her couch, there was a symphony of barks for two days straight, and as I recall, Fleck was, erm, visibly enthused to have his picture taken.

Total chaos. And so much fun.

It's been many weeks since we were all together in the office, and some days it's a real struggle. Simple tasks take so much longer. There are no more casual drop-ins or accidental watercooler conversations, so information sometimes moves like sludge. And a Zoom conference call isn't the ideal way to tell if a coworker is struggling and needs a hand. An epic email chain this week got me so angry I swore up and down in my living room, loud enough to send my dog Thisbe skittering into the room to check on me. I immediately felt guilty. Our animals absorb our stress, our anger, our sadness. When I was swearing – not about the email, not really, but about ... all of this – I thought I was alone. I wasn't.

Some days it's a struggle, but we're damn glad we still get to put out a newspaper. And even better yet, after six weeks of rotating between print and digital-­only issues, we are fully back to a weekly print cycle. We got through this stretch by reducing staff hours, cutting back expenses, getting creative with new revenue sources, and with the help of advertisers who were able to stick it out with us and the great generosity of our readers who have bought Chronicle swag and made donations.

And our SBA loan, funded via the Pay­check Protection Program, finally came through. I sounded a small whoop when I heard the funds had been deposited. No worries this time – Thisbe knows what good news sounds like.

Online This Week

Dining Room Whiplash: It's been a week since Gov. Greg Abbott launched the first phase of a plan to "safely and strategically open Texas" via an executive order that gives some businesses the right to resume limited service, including 25% capacity caps for restaurants. Food Editor Jessi Cape spoke with 16 restaurant owners about that eternal (pandemic-era) question: to reopen, or not to reopen? We've excerpted a few of their responses here; find them all online at austinchronicle.com/food.

"There is a reason we are called the service industry: We are here to serve, rain or shine. And yes, it is nice to have things come to you when things are great! But what about tough times? We have an unknown enemy, but we will not leave the battlefield. We will fight and we will conquer; isn't that an American way?" – Al Fini, owner and executive chef, It's Italian Cucina

"Until we are confident that providing table service will not be creating an unnecessary health risk for our staff, our guests, and the community at large, Justine's will remain open for Friday-Sunday curbside pickup only. Please know, we miss you madly and can't wait to raise a glass, in person, to good health and the beauty of dining out." – Justine Gilcrease, owner, Justine's

"We cannot let our entire country go broke while we shake in fear. We kept Manuel's closed and did not even offer carryout for the last seven weeks until it was deemed safe. Now it's time for us to reopen and get started. It will take time to be profitable and successful again, but we have to give it a try and start." – Jennifer McNevin, owner, Manuel's

"Twenty-five percent is only five chairs and two bar stools. That small amount of seats brings more danger to our staff than revenue. We will stick with our to-go system with curbside pick up. We think it is too early to open up restaurants. We are [looking] at criteria that indicate it is safe to open, and we are following much of what we have read from our county and national leaders. (Not the politicians, but the doctors and scientists.)" – Joel Fried, co-owner, Eldorado Cafe

A Linklater Livetweet... But Which One? By now you know the routine: On Thursday nights, Screens Editor Richard Whittaker livetweets his way through an Austin-made film, part of his ongoing "Now Streaming in Austin" series highlighting our town's vibrant film culture. Tonight (5/7) he's tackling D&D comedy Zero Charisma, but he wants your input for next week's film. He's got his eye on three Richard Linklater films for the group watch – vote in the poll at austinchronicle.com/screens starting Friday or on his Twitter feed @YorkshireTX.