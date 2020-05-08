Columns

Qmmunity: Stream the Rainbow

Ditch the doomscrolling and watch these queer movies and shows instead

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., May 8, 2020


Melissa Barrera (l) and Mishel Prada as sisters Lyn and Emma in Starz's Vida

Lately I've tried to swap the late-night doomscrolling on social media (excepting Tobin Heath's suddenly active IG) for something a little lez stressful. For me, that's meant queer films and TV. I thought I'd share two of my favorite queer-centric shows and films in this week's Q column, because hey, we could all use a little more escapism in our lives these days.

A Secret Love (Netflix) Just typing this makes my eye-holes start watering, which they were pretty much the entire time while I watched Chris Bolan's new doc on Terry Donahue (his aunt) and her longtime lover Pat Henschel. It's a beautiful 60-plus-year love story to watch unfold onscreen, but the couple's old photos and video recordings documenting lesbian life in America pre- Stonewall are especially moving. It's a poignant reminder we should all be checking in on our LGBTQIA elders – regardless of the current state of the world – as it's stories like Terry and Pat's, and so many others, that they have to share with us.

Vida (Starz) Oh, Vida, my Vida! The third season of Tanya Saracho's queer, Latinx dramedy – about estranged sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) returning to their grief-stricken East L.A. home – is sadly the groundbreaking show's last. I said it once, and I'll say it again: "Vida's swirling narrative of sexuality, financial mobility (or the lack thereof), and race is a story that's never been seen on TV," so tune in if you haven't already. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and if you're anything like me, you'll go goo-goo eyes over bartender Nico (Roberta Colindrez).

2 To Do

UnBEARable: Gay for Pray Livestream Chique, Bulimianne, and Mascara host the first-ever virtual version of their National Day of Prayer show. They've asked their friends, Camp Wannakiki's Carly Üninemclite and Clare Apparently and Dragula's Violencia, to give 'em some extra thots and prayers with special performances. Thu., May 7, 8-9pm. Online. www.twitch.tv/eatmorechique.

"We'll Just Rock for Ourselves" Virtual Exhibit The Austin History Center's phenomenal 2018 exhibit on the late photographer Lisa Davis is now available online for your viewing pleasure. Davis' photos and videos capture the grrrls grrrls grrrls of Austin's lezzie rock scene in the Nineties. Ongoing. Online. Free. library.austintexas.gov/ahc.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: Trump Admin Could Soon Undermine Health Care Protections for LGBTQIA
Qmmunity: Trump Admin Could Soon Undermine Health Care Protections for LGBTQIA
Find queer connection with virtual events

Beth Sullivan, May 1, 2020

Qmmunity: No Place for Bigotry in Health Care
Qmmunity: No Place for Bigotry in Health Care
Plus lots of virtual events to remind y’all of yer queer magic

Beth Sullivan, April 17, 2020

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: Dancing on Our Own … Together
Qmmunity: Dancing on Our Own … Together
A Qmmunity-curated playlist, plus some cute to-do’s

Beth Sullivan, April 24, 2020

Qmmunity: An Ode to Q Mascot Binky
Qmmunity: An Ode to Q Mascot Binky
This one goes out to the pets getting us by in difficult times

Beth Sullivan, April 10, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Austin LGBTQ, Vida, A Secret Love, queer movies, queer TV shows

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Online at the Outpost presents John Doe
Big Medium: Coffee Chats
Adopt a Pet From Austin Animal Center at Austin Animal Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  