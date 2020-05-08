Qmmunity: Stream the Rainbow

Lately I've tried to swap the late-night doomscrolling on social media (excepting Tobin Heath's suddenly active IG) for something a little lez stressful. For me, that's meant queer films and TV. I thought I'd share two of my favorite queer-centric shows and films in this week's Q column, because hey, we could all use a little more escapism in our lives these days.

A Secret Love (Netflix) Just typing this makes my eye-holes start watering, which they were pretty much the entire time while I watched Chris Bolan's new doc on Terry Donahue (his aunt) and her longtime lover Pat Henschel. It's a beautiful 60-plus-year love story to watch unfold onscreen, but the couple's old photos and video recordings documenting lesbian life in America pre- Stonewall are especially moving. It's a poignant reminder we should all be checking in on our LGBTQIA elders – regardless of the current state of the world – as it's stories like Terry and Pat's, and so many others, that they have to share with us.

Vida (Starz) Oh, Vida, my Vida! The third season of Tanya Saracho's queer, Latinx dramedy – about estranged sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) returning to their grief-stricken East L.A. home – is sadly the groundbreaking show's last. I said it once, and I'll say it again: "Vida's swirling narrative of sexuality, financial mobility (or the lack thereof), and race is a story that's never been seen on TV," so tune in if you haven't already. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and if you're anything like me, you'll go goo-goo eyes over bartender Nico (Roberta Colindrez).

2 To Do

UnBEARable: Gay for Pray Livestream Chique, Bulimianne, and Mascara host the first-ever virtual version of their National Day of Prayer show. They've asked their friends, Camp Wannakiki's Carly Üninemclite and Clare Apparently and Dragula's Violencia, to give 'em some extra thots and prayers with special performances. Thu., May 7, 8-9pm. Online. www.twitch.tv/eatmorechique.

"We'll Just Rock for Ourselves" Virtual Exhibit The Austin History Center's phenomenal 2018 exhibit on the late photographer Lisa Davis is now available online for your viewing pleasure. Davis' photos and videos capture the grrrls grrrls grrrls of Austin's lezzie rock scene in the Nineties. Ongoing. Online. Free. library.austintexas.gov/ahc.