Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 8, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The average Google search has to travel 1,500 miles to a data center and back and uses 1,000 computers in 0.2 seconds to provide an answer.

The proper name for a baby swan is a cygnet.

Pierre-Simon Laplace (1749-1827) is one of the greatest scientists of all time. While at France's Royal Artillery Corps, he tested Napoleon Bonaparte. After Napoleon became emperor, Laplace was able to help the French army calculate the trajectory of artillery shells.

Yotta is the largest prefix unit of the metric system, equal to one septillion, or 1024.

Who was it who coined the phrase, "Nature will castigate those who don't masticate"? It was Horace Fletcher (1849-1919), a food faddist who insisted everyone should chew their food as much as 100 times before swallowing it.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 1, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 24, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Online at the Outpost presents John Doe
Virtual Vortex: Creative Community Development
Big Medium: Coffee Chats
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  