The average Google search has to travel 1,500 miles to a data center and back and uses 1,000 computers in 0.2 seconds to provide an answer.

The proper name for a baby swan is a cygnet.

Pierre-Simon Laplace (1749-1827) is one of the greatest scientists of all time. While at France's Royal Artillery Corps, he tested Napoleon Bonaparte. After Napoleon became emperor, Laplace was able to help the French army calculate the trajectory of artillery shells.

Yotta is the largest prefix unit of the metric system, equal to one septillion, or 1024.

Who was it who coined the phrase, "Nature will castigate those who don't masticate"? It was Horace Fletcher (1849-1919), a food faddist who insisted everyone should chew their food as much as 100 times before swallowing it.