Stay Trips: Delivered

Have a day trip delivered. In response to the coronavirus quarantine, many small businesses will ship their wares directly to your door.

I chose Kreuz Market in Lockhart to begin my day trip in a box. Pitmaster Roy Perez and his team will ship by-the-pound brisket, ribs, prime rib, or beef clod (3-pound minimum). I wanted the classic mixture that comes in the College Football Dinner ($200.85). Twenty-one pounds of brisket, ribs, and sausage didn't sound to me like too much food for two people. At $238.99 with shipping, it was expensive, but there were enough leftovers to share with friends and neighbors from a social distance.

What goes better with smoked meats than pickles? And Fickle Pickles of Boerne and New Braunfels are a Texas legend. There's a three-jar minimum for shipping, but you won't regret having an extra bottle around the pantry.

Royer's Pie Haven is a regular stop for me when I'm in the Round Top area. Bud "The Pieman" Royer has been shipping his pies for years, so the cafe was ready to go when the pandemic hit. I ordered the Ann's Pecan Pie.

Man (and woman) doesn't live by meat alone, so I headed online to Becker Vineyards in Stonewall. The winery is doing virtual wine tastings with specials on three bottles with $1 shipping and an online video discussion with those involved in the making of the wine.

My Day Trip meal was complete with enough leftovers to get me through to next week.

