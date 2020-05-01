Columns

Stay Trips: Delivered

Let the day trip come to you

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., May 1, 2020


Kreuz Market, Lockhart (Photos by Gerald E. McLeod)

Have a day trip delivered. In response to the coronavirus quarantine, many small businesses will ship their wares directly to your door.

I chose Kreuz Market in Lockhart to begin my day trip in a box. Pitmaster Roy Perez and his team will ship by-the-pound brisket, ribs, prime rib, or beef clod (3-pound minimum). I wanted the classic mixture that comes in the College Football Dinner ($200.85). Twenty-one pounds of brisket, ribs, and sausage didn't sound to me like too much food for two people. At $238.99 with shipping, it was expensive, but there were enough leftovers to share with friends and neighbors from a social distance.


Fickle Pickles, New Braunfels

What goes better with smoked meats than pickles? And Fickle Pickles of Boerne and New Braunfels are a Texas legend. There's a three-jar minimum for shipping, but you won't regret having an extra bottle around the pantry.

Royer's Pie Haven is a regular stop for me when I'm in the Round Top area. Bud "The Pieman" Royer has been shipping his pies for years, so the cafe was ready to go when the pandemic hit. I ordered the Ann's Pecan Pie.


Royer's Cafe, Round Top

Man (and woman) doesn't live by meat alone, so I headed online to Becker Vineyards in Stonewall. The winery is doing virtual wine tastings with specials on three bottles with $1 shipping and an online video discussion with those involved in the making of the wine.

My Day Trip meal was complete with enough leftovers to get me through to next week.

1,497th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

Kreuz Market, Fickle Pickles, Royers Pie Haven, Royers Round Top Cafe

