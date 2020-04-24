Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Most limericks are written in what is called anapestic meter (unstressed, unstressed, stressed).

Tony Curtis was sick of chicken for years after filming Some Like It Hot. He and Marilyn Monroe had to do many takes of their kissing scene because she kept messing up her lines. The kissing part was good, but before it happens, Curtis has to take a bite of a chicken leg.

Technically speaking, Chicago is the birthplace of soap operas. They emerged there in the 1930s in the city’s radio studios.

Volunteers with the Lost Apple Project working with Washington State University's Genomics Lab have recently discovered 10 varieties of apples thought to be extinct. There used to be 17,000 named apple varieties in North America.

In 2019, a half-male, half-female cardinal was identified in Erie, Pennsylvania, roosting outside the kitchen of Jeff and Shirley Caldwell.