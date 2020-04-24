Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 24, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Most limericks are written in what is called anapestic meter (unstressed, unstressed, stressed).

Tony Curtis was sick of chicken for years after filming Some Like It Hot. He and Marilyn Monroe had to do many takes of their kissing scene because she kept messing up her lines. The kissing part was good, but before it happens, Curtis has to take a bite of a chicken leg.

Technically speaking, Chicago is the birthplace of soap operas. They emerged there in the 1930s in the city’s radio studios.

Volunteers with the Lost Apple Project working with Washington State University's Genomics Lab have recently discovered 10 varieties of apples thought to be extinct. There used to be 17,000 named apple varieties in North America.

In 2019, a half-male, half-female cardinal was identified in Erie, Pennsylvania, roosting outside the kitchen of Jeff and Shirley Caldwell.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 17, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 10, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Another "You Can't Close America Rally" at the Texas State Capitol
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  