Stay Trips: The Inn Between, Concan

The Inn Between is a splash of color among the scenic hills of the Rio Frio Valley south of Garner State Park and north of Concan. The cluster of four tiny homes and two cottages makes a nice base camp when exploring the area or cooling off in the river.

On March 15, Leah and Jake Guerrero (pictured) closed their dream business to wait out the coronavirus storm. "We decided to close so we weren't promoting people from the cities coming out here," Leah said by phone. "The best way we could serve our community was to shut down."

Leah and Jake went a step further as the pandemic and shortages spread. The couple posted on Facebook that they had toilet paper to share with their neighbors.

A friend in Uvalde saw the post and texted Leah that her grandmother in a retirement community was caught short of the bathroom necessity. On his next grocery run, Jake left a few rolls on the grandmother's front porch.

"My friend said her grandmother cried with joy when she saw the package," Leah said.

Leah and Jake purchased the property two years ago and turned it into an eclectic mix of funky and comfortable. The shutdown came after the first week of spring break, one of their busiest seasons.

"We're praying that this [pandemic] will be over by the summer," she said.

The Inn Between, north of Concan on U.S. Highway 83, got its name because it's centrally located among the scenic hills. The inn is closed at least through the end of April. Perhaps this summer a visit will be on your list of weekend getaways – TP included with your stay. For more information, go to www.theinnbetweentx.com.

1,495th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.