Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 17, 2020

People who smoke tobacco or marijuana or abuse methamphetamine or opiates may be more susceptible to COVID-19. So far, psychedelics don't seem have as big a negative impact on the immune system and may help it (fingers crossed).

The average high schooler's phone has 17,000 different types of bacteria, making it 10 times dirtier than the typical toilet seat.

What do big boobs and car fins have in common? The name "Dagmar." In the 1950s, Virginia Ruth Egnor became a sidekick on a TV show and took the stage name Dagmar. She was known for her comedic talents, as well as her bust. Car enthusiasts began nicknaming car fins "Dagmars."

Who was the first person to fly an airplane in Australia? Why, it was Harry Houdini of course.

When the late John Prine began his songwriting career, he was working as a mailman.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
