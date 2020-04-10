Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 10, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci had to take a bus and three separate subway trains to get from his home in Brooklyn to his high school in Manhattan.

As a prank on French naturalist Constantine Rafinesque, John James Audubon made up at least 28 species, including 11 fish, 2 birds, 3 snails, 2 plants, 9 wild rats, and a “trivalved” brachiopod that never really existed.

The word quarantine comes from quarantena, meaning “40 days” in the 14th-15th century Venetian language, and designating the period that all ships were required to be isolated before passengers and crew could go ashore during the Black Death plague epidemic.

Sir Elton John, who recently celebrated his 73rd birthday, reportedly owns a quarter million pairs of sunglasses.

The Model T Ford moved the steering wheel from the right to the left. Other American auto makers quickly followed suit.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 3, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 27, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Virtual Vortex: Privacy Settings
Virtual Hideout: Pgraph
Virtual Kiki
at Zoom
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  