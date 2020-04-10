Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci had to take a bus and three separate subway trains to get from his home in Brooklyn to his high school in Manhattan.

As a prank on French naturalist Constantine Rafinesque, John James Audubon made up at least 28 species, including 11 fish, 2 birds, 3 snails, 2 plants, 9 wild rats, and a “trivalved” brachiopod that never really existed.

The word quarantine comes from quarantena, meaning “40 days” in the 14th-15th century Venetian language, and designating the period that all ships were required to be isolated before passengers and crew could go ashore during the Black Death plague epidemic.

Sir Elton John, who recently celebrated his 73rd birthday, reportedly owns a quarter million pairs of sunglasses.

The Model T Ford moved the steering wheel from the right to the left. Other American auto makers quickly followed suit.