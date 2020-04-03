Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 3, 2020

Before society accepted that germs spread disease, there were several now-disproved concepts. These included the theory that a miasma (a noxious form of bad air) could emanate from rotting organic matter and spread disease.

The 1927 British animated short "Giro the Germ" may be the first film to encourage people to wash their hands to prevent the spread of disease.

According to a 2018 story in New York Magazine, less than 60% of web traffic is by actual humans. A report published by Distil Networks said that bots accounted for 38% of all online traffic during 2018.

It is impossible to view a vampire through a reflector telescope due to its use of mirrors.

As of 2002, actor-comedian Lily Tomlin's favorite book was Annie Proulx's 1993 novel, The Shipping News.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
