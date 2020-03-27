Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 27, 2020

The British Royals hid the crown jewels in a cookie tin buried at Windsor Castle.

Batman's Adam West worked at the U.S. Army's first TV station.

Monarch butterflies can take four or five generations to complete their migration from Mexico to Canada.

The Benin Walls were the longest man-made structure in history, stretching over 9,900 miles. Constructed in the period of about 1450-1500, they were destroyed by the British in 1897.

Some economic historians say that maritime technology was stagnant for about 300 years until iron steamships first appeared in the mid-19th century. In the 1820s, sailing ships could only achieve a speed of 5-7 knots during summer months in the north Atlantic.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
