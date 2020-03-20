Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The U.S. made a pro forma declaration of war against Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania in 1942.

The 'O' in Irish surnames means 'descendant of,' while 'Mac' means 'son.'

Alphonse Bertillon invented the mugshot format. Although taking photographs of criminals began in the 1840s shortly after the invention of photography, Bertillon standardized the format – straight on shot and side view – in 1888.

Everyday mice are resistant to the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to researchers at Vrije Universiteit in Brussels, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth 70 million years ago, the planet was rotating faster than it is today, and a day lasted 23½ hours.