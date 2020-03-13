Qmmunity: Austin’s Queer Community Feels Effects of SXSW Cancellation

Whew, y'all. What a week it's been since SXSW's cancellation. The shutdown is a devastating financial loss for countless community members, spanning small-business owners to creatives, go-go dancers to bartenders. Not to mention the opportunity for career exposure, especially for LGBTQIA performers who are already fighting to reach wider audiences and publicity.

Anita Obasi, founder of Unbounded Agency, sees this possibility for greater connection as the biggest impact of the Fest's cancellation. "SXSW was a really effective way to showcase queer narratives on an international stage, for locals to connect with people on a global level and share ideas," Obasi tells me in an email. Still, she's optimistic about "the potential for our community to make a big mark this year." Unbounded will continue to host what would have been SXSW's first official drag ball, Sacred Sinners, on Mon., March 16 (see below). For Obasi, she sees the next week as an opportunity to reshape how folks engage with and appreciate performers, producers, promoters, and venues. "We need to give all these people more love. We need to understand that cover charges and ticket sales are to pay these folks who depend on this for their livelihood."

So, whether you're a local or an out-of-towner looking to venture into the ATX, consider upping the tip to the bartender, throwing extra bills onto the stage at that drag show, or trekking to a new gay bar. If it strikes your fancy to go out, our expanded listings are a great jumping-off point. (Note: Because this is an evolving situation, check online listings for updates.)

Whatever you decide, just remember this, lovelies: Wash yer hands! Plz.

Sacred Sinners The category is ... divine transcendence, which is what you'll find at Unbounded Agency's "once-SXSW-official-but-still-very-official" extravaganza featuring a DJ showcase, live performances, and the Glowed Up Ball. Ase Manual, La Morena, BabiBoi, and Lembra, as well as San Antonio's House of Lepore and House of Rawze will be serving their very best lewks. Mon., March 16, 8pm-4am. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $5-10. www.unboundedagency.org.

Poo Poo Platter: A Drag Tribute to Lizzo Walk yer fine a$$ out the door and into Poo Poo Platter's Lizzo tribute. Special guests Maxi Glamour (from Dragula!), Fat Bottom Cabaret, Sylvia Hatchet Purchase, and Chanel Andrews will leave you feelin' good as hell. Our Ladies of the OutHaus can make it right, so go and let it all hang out tonight. Fri., March 13, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Thu 3/12

Queers for Bernie Happy Hour Meetup for local queers feeling the Bern. 6:30-8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Attached to History Art historian (and former "Gay Place" contributor) Andy Campbell speaks about his current and upcoming book projects. 7-8:30pm. The Contemporary Austin at the Jones Center, 700 Congress. $5-10.

Thee Gay Agenda's Obey The queer AF variety show celebrates kink and queerness. 7-10:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10+. www.fb.com/thee.gay.agenda.

Joterías Whenever, wherever. J.Lo and Shakira drag tributes are meant to be together. 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6-8.

wILD 2.0 Mary Jane Styles returns with a dragtastic party. 11pm. The Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. $10.

Fri 3/13

Big Gay Kickoff Party The Fest may have been cancelled, but the biggest, gayest party shall go on. 6-9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

L&B Second Friday Ladies Night Hit the floor for this party party party! 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

Rap Chicks Vol. 2 Dance yer a$$ off to the women of hip-hop and rap. Hosted by YellaStud with special performances by Chay CEO and Cha'Keeta B. 9:30pm. Scratchouse, 617 E. Seventh. $5-10.

Sat 3/14

Austin LGBTQ Leadership Summit LGBTQ Victory Institute and Equality Texas host this daylong training. Registration deadline: Fri., March 13. 10am-5pm. Location TBD. Free. www.victoryinstitute.org.

Refrescos y Reflejo Austin Latinx Pride is looking for feedback on community members interested in joining. 1-3pm. Epoch Coffee, 2700 Anderson Ln. Free.

ToyBox Presents: Queer Music Showcase Boi howdy! Papi and Chique host this real qweeah night of live music. 8pm. Scissor Sister's Hair Show, 6535 N. Lamar. $15-20.

Double Scorpio Interactive Yer fave local VHS cleaner purveyors, Double Scorpio, are taking over both rooms of OCH for a night of sensory overload and dance floor hysteria. 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Service With Cheeki Kahnt She's gonna make you zigazig ah. 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

Sun 3/15

Lesbian Game Night All queer women, nonbinary, and genderfluid folks welcome. 6pm. Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, 2438 W. Anderson Ste. 1-B. www.dlair.net.

Sunday Drag Brunch Stave off the Sunday Scaries. Noon-2pm. Chispas, 214 W. Fourth. $15.

Sir Rat Kinky Carnival Put the gay in gaymes with Underwear Twister, Bear Bear Pong, and many more with yer hostesses Simone Riviera and Cheeki Kahnt. Lots o' prizes from locally owned and operated LGBTQIA biznesses, too! Clothing check provided by the Foundry ATX. 3:30-8pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

CYBERBABES BossBabes ATX, p1nkstar, and Y2K Technologies have reunited to bring you their second annual night of queer magic amplifying femme and queer creatives. Full lineup online. 4pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10 suggested donation. www.bossbabes.org.

Hill Country Ride for AIDS Benefit Throw back some Jell-O shots with da bears. 4pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth.

Latin Sunday Nights DJ Wizard brings the best in Latin music. 10pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Tue 3/17

Austin LGBTQ Artists Showcase Local artists representing a variety of genres, including Soneboy, Mercury, Mike Trevino, Astrotheque, and Julie Nolen. 6pm. The Mambo, 1107 S. Eighth. $10 suggested donation.

Workout! With Erica Nix Make exercise fun again – Richard Simmons-style. 6:30pm. Myo Massage, 4616 Triangle Ave. #407. www.fb.com/workoutwithericanix.

Kris Kelly The Brooklyn/Austin-based singer-songwriter will be performing his new album,

Runaways. 7-8:30pm. Practice Yoga Church, 414 W. Johanna. $15. www.kriskellymusic.com.

Showstopper A weekly open mic talent show hosted by the queen of Fourth herself, Sabel Scities. 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Wed 3/18

Haus of Femme Twenty womxn-centered acts across two stages. See FB for full lineup. 3pm-1am. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. $5 suggested donation.

AdHoc Free for All This right here is a back-to-back, two-day affair featuring a fine coterie of bands. (RSVP required for each individual showcase.) Wed.-Thu., March 18-19, noon-6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free (RSVP required).

Wednesday Steak Night Dinner with yer fave gays and drink specials all night long! 6-8pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. $8.

ATX Interfaces A space for POC, queer, trans, GNC, disabled, women, and otherwise marginalized artists! 7-9pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop. www.fb.com/atxinterfaces.

Queer Ride An inclusive, no-riders-left-behind social bike ride for everyone under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella and allies, too. 7pm. South gates of the Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.queerride.org.

Thu 3/19

Austin LGBT(QIA) Chamber March Happy Hour Welcome Iron Bear into the chamber with rainbow ribbon-cutting ceremony. 6:30-8:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. www.theironbear.com.

South Side Sounds Come for the special Geeks Who Drink quiz benefiting Planned Parenthood, stay for the South Side Drag Revue at 10:30pm. 7:30pm. Indian Roller, 10006 Menchaca Rd. Free.

The Ratch Game! Chique Fil-Atio invites specials guests to give the weirdest, raunchiest answers in her version of the comedy game show, Match Game. 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. www.theironbear.com.

Austin Drag Awards Emerald Van Cartier hosts the first annual show honoring Austin's incredibly fab and glam drag scene. 11pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.