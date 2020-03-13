Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

North Canton, Ohio, is just north of Canton, Ohio, but North Lima, Ohio, is not just north of Lima, Ohio. Rather, it's over 200 miles east of Lima, near Youngstown.

Ventriloquist Paul Winchell invented an artificial heart with help from Dr. Henry Heimlich, inventor of the Heimlich maneuver.

During the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, shaking hands was made illegal in Prescott, Ariz.

A group of plovers (a type of bird) are sometimes known as a ponderance. Such a group is also called a brace, deceit, congregation, wing, and stand.

The late Anthony Bourdain grew up wanting to be a comic book artist. In 2012, he co-wrote Get Jiro! for DC Comics.