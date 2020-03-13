Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 13, 2020

North Canton, Ohio, is just north of Canton, Ohio, but North Lima, Ohio, is not just north of Lima, Ohio. Rather, it's over 200 miles east of Lima, near Youngstown.

Ventriloquist Paul Winchell invented an artificial heart with help from Dr. Henry Heimlich, inventor of the Heimlich maneuver.

During the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, shaking hands was made illegal in Prescott, Ariz.

A group of plovers (a type of bird) are sometimes known as a ponderance. Such a group is also called a brace, deceit, congregation, wing, and stand.

The late Anthony Bourdain grew up wanting to be a comic book artist. In 2012, he co-wrote Get Jiro! for DC Comics.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
