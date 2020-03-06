Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Insulated concrete forms can increase energy efficiency and result in 20% savings.

People who drive expensive cars are less likely to yield to pedestrians, says a study recently published in the Journal of Transport and Health.

The word "pot" as slang for marijuana is said to have been coined in the 1930s as the shortening of the Spanish potación de guaya, a wine or brandy that marijuana buds have been steeped in. Chester Himes wrote "The Way We Live Now," a 1938 short story in which a character smokes pot.

Some 300 million years ago, when the concentration of oxygen in the atmosphere was 40-70% higher than levels today, millipedes grew to be 6 feet long.

Frank Zappa appeared on The Monkees in the episode "The Monkees Blow Their Minds," where Zappa, dressed as Mike Nesmith, interviews Nesmith, who's dressed as Zappa. After the interview scene, Zappa destroys a car with a sledgehammer as the Zappa song "Mother People" plays.