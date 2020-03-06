Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 6, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Insulated concrete forms can increase energy efficiency and result in 20% savings.

People who drive expensive cars are less likely to yield to pedestrians, says a study recently published in the Journal of Transport and Health.

The word "pot" as slang for marijuana is said to have been coined in the 1930s as the shortening of the Spanish potación de guaya, a wine or brandy that marijuana buds have been steeped in. Chester Himes wrote "The Way We Live Now," a 1938 short story in which a character smokes pot.

Some 300 million years ago, when the concentration of oxygen in the atmosphere was 40-70% higher than levels today, millipedes grew to be 6 feet long.

Frank Zappa appeared on The Monkees in the episode "The Monkees Blow Their Minds," where Zappa, dressed as Mike Nesmith, interviews Nesmith, who's dressed as Zappa. After the interview scene, Zappa destroys a car with a sledgehammer as the Zappa song "Mother People" plays.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 28, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 21, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
It's My Park Day
Citywide
Brownout, Superfónicos
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Cheer Up Charlies 10th Birthday at Cheer Up Charlies
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  