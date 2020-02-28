Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 28, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The Elias Sports Bureau says the average time of a 9-inning postseason baseball game hasn't been below three hours since 1990.

The kiwi bird lays the largest egg for its body size – up to 25% of her weight.

As fear over coronavirus is leading to discrimination against Asian people, we may forget how past pandemics have been blamed on various ethnicities. The Black Death led to anti-Semitism in Europe, cholera in the U.S. was blamed on Irish Catholics, and polio in the U.S. was blamed on Italian immigrants.

The TSA found an average of 85 firearms a week at airport security checkpoints in 2019, a rec­ord-­setting 4,432 guns for the year, of which nearly 90% were loaded – a 5% increase over 2018.

What do Queen Elizabeth II and Ringo Starr have in common with the late Charles Manson? Knitting.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 21, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 14, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Early Voting
Anywhere you see "Vote Here"
Jana Horn, Madison Baker, Julian Neel at Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Cloud Tree: Thread-Count
at Cloud Tree
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  