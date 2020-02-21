In the Feb. 14 story, "Anti-Garza Website Heats Up County Attorney Race," we identified David Weinberg, in error, as Laurie Eiserloh's "campaign manager." Weinberg is a consultant to the campaign; the campaign manager is Amy Smith.

In last week's Endorsements, we used the word "token" to describe Rafael Alcoser III's campaign – intending Merriam-Webster's definition: "representing no more than a symbolic effort : minimal, perfunctory" – but a poor choice of word when discussing a person of color. The Chronicle regrets our dunderheadedness.