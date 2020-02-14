Qmmunity: A Qweeah Howdy From New Q Editor Beth Sullivan

Howdy, qweeahs. It's me, Beth Sullivan, your new Qmmunity editor.

Last week, my predecessor, the indelible Sarah Marloff, confessed her struggle with goodbyes. This week, I come to you with a coincidental admission: I'm not the best at introductions.

Take, for example, the first first time I met Sarah, more than a year before meeting her for the first ( ... second) time at the Chronicle. It was when I was but a UT undergrad gayby at one of her queer AF Where the Girls Go dance parties. If I had known my future boss was in Lustre Pearl East's general proximity, would I have dived into that heady mix of Lone Star tallboys and an obscenely entertaining throne prop? It's hard to say (though the Facebook photos are pretty damning). But I know Sarah would have still been there, spreading that queer magic through Austin's LGBTQIA community.

I found that same queer magic when I arrived fortuitously in Sarah's office as an editorial intern in 2017. I was experiencing an acute case of post-college inexperiencia millennialitis: Symptoms included day job burnout, zilch bylines, and a burning urge to write something. Anything – it just needed to be queer. Why? Because this li'l queerdo had been a longtime Gay Place reader – both under Sarah's and her predecessor Kate X. Messer's helms – when I thought, "I want to be just like these rebel grrrl writers."

My first article was an interview with cabaret legend Mx. Justin Vivian Bond, and after that, I've never stopped writing about queer culture. So, thank you, Sarah, for being the most magical (not to mention sparkly) queer fairy godmother – in writing and in friendship – I could've dreamed of. It's an honor to be entrusted with Qmmunity. I have only one request: You and your Sarah come back now for Pride every once in awhile, ya hear?

I guess now comes the part where I share a little more about myself. Woof. Here it goes: Queer country music is the song of my heart (where my Lavender Country fans at?); my passion is preserving Austin's LGBTQIA history; I pray to our patron saint, the Babadook; and thoughts that keep me up at night include, "When will the world accept Carol as a canon Xmas film?"

Assuming Qmmunity's reins ahead of the 2020 presidential election is daunting. With Tr*mp up for reelection and the Supreme Court set to rule on several landmark cases on LGBTQIA rights, who knows where this year will take us. Mostly, I'm hopeful. Because if there's one thing that Austin's LGBTQIA community has taught me, it's that we know how to show the eff up for each other. Again and again and again. We are a resilient, rageful, creative, and commanding community. We also know how to have one hell of a time, and look good doing it. You make this big gay queermo proud to call deep in the heart of Texas home.

So let's begin our journey with a promise, shall we? I promise to show up, day in and day out, for Austin's LGBTQIA community. To call bullshit when I see it; to celebrate all of our sparkle; to share our stories and preserve our history; and to spotlight the diverse experiences, events, and community members that call the ATX home. I'm here, and I'm queer, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Don't be shy – come say howdy next time you see me (look for the shortie in the trucker hat). I can't wait to meet y'all.

2 to Do

Boner Bizarre: A Clockwork Orgy The filthiest variety show in ATX pays an erotic tribute to the works of Stanley Kubrick. Come and play with Boner Bizarre. Forever ... and ever ... and ever. Fri., Feb. 14, 9pm. Come & Take It Live, 2015 E. Riverside. $15.

All the Single Theydies Now put yer hands up on the dance floor for this V-Day party. Feat. DJ sets by Y2K & Ruby Knight, drag hosted by Noodles, and a performance by BabiBoi. Sat., Feb. 15, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Q'd Up

Frida Friday ATX: Gaylentine's Celebration Celebrate love with your boo, bb, or best bud. Fri., Feb. 14, 6-9pm. Symphony Square, 1101 Red River. Free.

Boiz of Austin Cabaret A brand-spankin'-new production from yer fave drag kings. Fri., Feb. 14, 7-10:30pm. Scissor Sisters Hair Show, 6536 N. Lamar. $15-100.

Caleb De Casper Video Release Revel in the glamour ghoul punkster's "Johnny Be Goode" vid. Fri., Feb. 14, 9pm. The Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. $10.

Poo Poo Platter: Peaches vs. Christeene The Ladies of the OutHaus pay a drag tribute to two of their filthiest icons, plus an extra dose of filth from Priscilla Chambers. Fri., Feb. 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10.

Longhorn Pride LGBTQIA+ admitted students and their fams will have the chance to meet students and alumni. Sat., Feb. 15, 9:30am-3pm. Patton Hall, 305 E. 23rd, UT campus.

5th Annual Lez Prom Relive all your gay prom dreams IRL. [Note: This event is SOLD OUT.] Sat., Feb. 15, 7pm-12mid. Sterling Event Center, 6134 Hwy. 290 E.

Anti-Valentine's Day Burlesque Show Don't forget a love-smack (or two). Sat., Feb. 15, 8-11pm. Come & Take It Live, 2015 E. Riverside. $15. www.batcitybombshells.com.

Guided Plant Walk Plants bring all the queer & trans folks to Mueller Lake Park. Sun., Feb. 16, 11am-1pm. Giant Spider Sculpture, 3700-3744 Berkman. $10-20 (but no one turned away).

Torch Wildfire Reading Series Feat. poet, editor, and educator KB. Sun., Feb. 16, 3-5pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

Latin Sunday Nights Brought to you by DJ Wizard. Sundays, 10pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Sad Girls Only Wallow in the emo side of drag. Third Mondays, 9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $7.

Queer+ Kickball Kick some balls around with queer QTs. Tue., Feb. 18, 6:45-10:30pm. Krieg Field, 517 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. $65.

OUTsider Fest: NASTY Fruits Austin's transmedia fest celebrating LGBTQIA boundary-pushers returns. See full schedule online. Wed.-Sun., Feb. 19-23. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Badges, $99; students & youth, $25. www.outsiderfest.org.

Gender-Inclusive Clothing & Stuff Swap You know the drill. Wed., Feb. 19, 5-6:30pm. GSC, 2201 Speedway, UT campus.

Guerrilla Queer Bar Let's send the Sarahs off with lots of big, queer, ATX love, y'all. Thu., Feb. 20, 6-10pm. Violet Crown Social Club, 1111 E. Sixth.