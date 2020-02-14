Columns

Day Trips: Collective Hill Country, Wimberley

Hill Country camping in luxury

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Feb. 14, 2020


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Collective Hill Country outside of Wimberley celebrates the outdoors without sacrificing creature comforts. From a small porch outside the flaps of their private safari-style canvas tent, guests have a grand view of the Blanco River Valley. 

Opened in 2017, the 12 tents at the retreat each have a king-sized bed, shower, and bathroom, and at 440 square feet, plenty of room to stretch out if you're not relaxing on the porch. 


A wood-fired stove gives the tent a campfire smell while keeping the canvas-walled room toasty. If that's not enough, an electric heater and electric blanket fight off even the most severe Hill Country chill. 

Josh Green, the assistant manager, says that some guests just hang out, and others use the retreat as a base camp. Austin, San Antonio, and Fredericksburg are an hour away, San Marcos less than 30 minutes.

If you decide to spend your entire time at the retreat, there is plenty to do. The staff can arrange horseback riding, electric bike rides, and farm tours. They can even prepare a s'mores cookout. 


While breakfast is included, gourmet lunch and dinner can be arranged. The kitchen staff will prepare picnic lunches to take on expeditions around the Hill Country. 

The Collective has similar retreats in Vail, Colo.; in Montana near Yellowstone National Park; and at New York's Hudson Valley and Governor's Island.

Collective Hill Country Retreat is less than 15 minutes outside of Wimberley. The tents, which include a honeymoon suite and a family version with a separate tent for the kids, are for rent Thursday through Sunday nights. The retreat closes during the summer heat from May 27 to Labor Day. Well-behaved four-legged family members are welcome.  

1,486th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a weekly travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

