Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 7, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to J.D. Power, almost 2% of car buyers are buying electric cars, while only 1% are buying cars with manual transmissions.

The tomial tooth is a protrusion on the upper bill of some birds, including falcons, kites, and shrikes. A bird will use it and a corresponding divot so its bill can act like a pair of shears, making it easier to sever the spinal cords of vertebrate prey.

In 1969, the Catholic Church removed Saint Valentine from the General Roman Calendar, leaving liturgical celebrations to local church calendars. He was martyred on Feb. 14, in AD269.

Through March 2019, consumers used cash in just 37% of transactions under $20, compared with 46% in 2015, according to a recent study by Square Inc.

When Bob Hope was about to die, his wife Dolores asked him where he wanted to be buried, prompting his last words, "Surprise me."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
