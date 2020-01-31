Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 31, 2020

In 2019, the Chinese bike-sharing firm Mobike lost 205,600 bikes to vandalism and theft.

Scientists at Kyoto University have discovered that chimpanzees like to dance, clap hands, tap feet, and sway to piano music. Their findings were recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Jerusalem has over 300 bird species.

Winston Churchill lived in the same house that Lewis Carroll lived in when he wrote Alice in Wonderland – a house called "Hosey Rigge." Churchill was a 20th cousin to Carroll.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's first name is actually Joan, and as a child she was known as "Kiki."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
