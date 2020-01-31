Columns

Day Trips: Seminole Indian Scouts Cemetery, Brackettville

Remembering Black Seminole heroes outside of Brackettville

By Gerald E. McCleod, Fri., Jan. 31, 2020


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Seminole Indian Scouts Cemetery three miles off Highway 90 south of Brackettville holds the remains of four Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. The site is a peaceful final resting place for the community of Seminoles and Africans, many whom served the U.S. Army with distinction.

The Black Seminoles were escaped slaves allied with the Florida Seminoles. After the Seminoles were forced to Indian Territory, a splinter group went to Mexico to escape slave hunters and chase banditos.


When the Mexican government failed to deliver promised land titles, the Seminole scouts moved to Fort Duncan at Eagle Pass and Fort Clark at Brackettville where they served from 1870 to the last Indian fight in 1881.

Of the approximately 150 scouts, four received Medals of Honor.

In 1875, Lt. John Bullis and three scouts – Sgt. John Ward and Pvts. Pompey Factor and Isaac Payne – confronted Comanches herding stolen horses near the Rio Grande. Outnumbered, the four retreated, but Bullis' horse bolted. The scouts received commendations for rescuing the lieutenant.


Adam Paine earned his Medal of Honor fighting Comanches in 1874. By singlehandedly holding off a band of warriors, Paine allowed four other scouts to escape. Three years later, Paine earned the dubious distinction of being the only Medal of Honor recipient to be killed by another recipient.

The band scattered after the U.S. broke its promise of a homeland for the scouts and their families.

The Seminole Indian Scouts Cemetery on FM 3348 outside of Brackettville is maintained by the Seminole Indian Scout Association. This year the descendants celebrate the 150th anniversary of the scouts' enlistment with Seminole Days on September 19. The Black Seminole Museum at 506 Beaumont in Brackettville is open on Saturdays from 1-4pm.

1,484th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a weekly travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Interurban Railway Museum, Plano
Day Trips: Interurban Railway Museum, Plano
Remembering the interurban rails

Gerald E. McLeod, Jan. 24, 2020

Day Trips: The Bonfire Shelter
Day Trips: The Bonfire Shelter
Take a hike into an ancient time capsule

Gerald E. McLeod, Jan. 17, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Seminole Indian Scouts Cemetery, Brackettville, Congressional Medal of Honor, Black Seminoles, John Bullis, Pompey Factor, John Ward, Isaac Payne, Adam Paine, Seminole Indian Scout Association

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Drag Queen Loteria
Drinks Lounge
Ziggurat, Shake the Baby Til the Love Comes Out, Pleb, Take Us to Tomorrow at Sahara Lounge
J-Horror Bloodbath
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  