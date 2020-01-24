Qmmunity: Vote for the Future You Want

This election, y'all. In some weird "break with convention," The New York Times has endorsed Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Their argument being that there's a "radical" and "realist" model to addressing (?), moving forward with (?), fixing (?) "whether our democratic system is fundamentally broken," and the NYT editorial board believes Warren and Klobuchar are the "most effective advocates for each approach." To borrow from my friend Wes: "Sure, sure" (code for "Yeah, I get the argument, but didn't you miss the point?"). Aren't you supposed to be taking a stand for what type of America you'd like to live in? NYT argues all the Dems are far more progressive than past presidents, but Dear Goddess I Would Hope So (again, it's 2020). The way I see it, this election – March 3 and Nov. 3 – is fighting for the America you want: the one we've got now with, as News Editor MCM likes to call it, President Apeshit and Co. riling up white nationalists, potential world wars, and spewing lies; a return to status quo – which was F.I.N.E. ... if you're not queer, trans, POC, poor; or something new. What would universal health care look like? What would it be like to have a real champion for queers in the White House – one that could only be there after Obama, but one who's willing to fight even harder and make greater headway for equity? (And no, I don't think Mayor Pete I-canceled-a-fundraiser-at-a-gay-bar-in-Providence-over-a-stripper-pole-20-minutes-before-the-event Buttigieg has a single ounce of queer fight in him. Don't @ me.) I'm tired of the fear that a woman can't win, I'm tired of Dems running to the moderate line when they're scared to lose, I'm tired of us not fighting for the radical vote. At the end of the day, I just want you to vote, but as I asked at the start of 2020, let's not vote out of fear but out of what we want the future to be – something to be considered at a local level too. There's lots of boundary-pushing candidates downballot fighting for real change for real people. For us. Let's listen.

2 to Do

Magical Realness Join Mouthfeel, host Meatball (of Dragula fame), ASHwell, and a whole lot more for a party to kick off two new campaigns from the sexual health care clinic: promoting PrEP for women and new mental health consultations. Black Pride hosts a vogue battle and Texas Freedom Network will be on-site to talk about improving sex ed in the Lone Star State! Come out and feel the magic. Sat., Jan. 25, 10pm. Indra's Awarehouse, 7904 FM 969.

OUTsider 2020 Nasty Fruits Launch Jesús I. Valles and Gary Floyd are helping kick off the sixth annual queer arts fest, so come out and hear about badges, tickets, and the new OUTsider in Residence program! Sun., Jan. 26, 6-8pm. Prizer Gallery, 2023 E. Cesar Chavez. Free. www.outsiderfest.org.

Q'd Up

Normalizing Resting in 2020 A QPOC community convo on slowing down. Thu., Jan. 23, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

Moonlight Truly, madly, deeply: There's magic in this. Thu., Jan. 23, 7pm. Alamo Mueller, 1911 Aldrich #120.

Neon Rainbows: Dolly Would GirlFriend's boot-scootin' alter ego celebrates Dolly. Thu., Jan. 23, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

State of the Uterus Party for progress. Fri., Jan. 24, 6pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $10+.

ToyBOX It's 2020 with Papi and Chique! Fri., Jan. 24, 8:30pm. Scissor Sisters Hair Show, 6535 N. Lamar. $5-7.

Winter Ball Nadine, Maeve, Amber Nicole, and yer host Emerald Van Cartier. Sat., Jan. 25, 10pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

Drag Brunch Confessionals Get personal with host Colleen DeForrest. Sun., Jan. 26, noon-2pm. Tillery Kitchen & Bar, 3201 E. Cesar Chavez.

Ambrosia DJ Daddie Dearest on a marshmallow cloud. Sun., Jan. 26, 1-9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado.

L Word Watch Party It's the last episode! Sun., Jan. 19, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Wednesdays at Coconut Club Yer grrrls Y2K and p1nkstar host queer shit. Wednesdays through January. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado.

Greetings From Queer Mountain It's time to talk about 2020 resolutions! Wed., Jan. 29, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

HCRA 2020 Kickoff Love. Ride. Repeat. Come register for the 2020 ride. Thu., Jan. 30, 6:30-9pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth. www.hillcountryride.org.