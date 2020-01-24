Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

With 0.03 people per square kilometer, Greenland is the least densely populated territory on Earth.

Gwyneth Paltrow's website Goop.com has one item for sale called "This Smells Like My Vagina Candle." The item costs $75 and is sold out, but you can add your name to a waiting list.

Koalas only eat eucalyptus leaves, and they eat so much of them that they smell like the leaves.

In San Francisco, people spent 62% more time sitting in traffic in 2016 than in 2010.

Phillumeny is the hobby of collecting different match-related items. A match cover featuring Charles Lindbergh is considered the most valuable one in the world, and one sold for $6,000 in 2015.