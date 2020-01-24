Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 24, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

With 0.03 people per square kilometer, Greenland is the least densely populated territory on Earth.

Gwyneth Paltrow's website Goop.com has one item for sale called "This Smells Like My Vagina Candle." The item costs $75 and is sold out, but you can add your name to a waiting list.

Koalas only eat eucalyptus leaves, and they eat so much of them that they smell like the leaves.

In San Francisco, people spent 62% more time sitting in traffic in 2016 than in 2010.

Phillumeny is the hobby of collecting different match-related items. A match cover featuring Charles Lindbergh is considered the most valuable one in the world, and one sold for $6,000 in 2015.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 17, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 10, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Chinese New Year Celebration at Xiang Yun Temple
Xiang Yun Temple, 6720 Capitol of TX Hwy. N.
ICOSA: The Pleasure of Making at ICOSA
Xetas (album release), American Sharks, Dregs, Nevil, Lord Friday the 13th, Cold Lunch at Barracuda
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Music Poll 2019-20 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  