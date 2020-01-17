Columns

Qmmunity: Oscars Flop, Local Awards Do Not

Plus a trans masc social, sweet queer bluegrass, and more

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Jan. 17, 2020


Milktoast Millie and more make sounds for queers, by queers. (Photo provided by Milktoast Millie)

I'm so bored by the Oscars. This year's noms in the heavy-hitter categories like Best Director/Actor/Actress/Movie are mostly honoring white, cishet folks in a way that can only be dubbed "business as usual." Where are Awkwafina and Lulu Wang for The Farewell? Lupita Nyong'o, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers?! J.Lo?! (Can we all agree – Awkwafina, like Natasha Lyonne, has some mad queer energy?) Cynthia Erivo got nominated for Harriet, Little Women got love for Best Movie (IndieWire says it's the "third film ever to be written, directed, and produced solely by women to be nominated for Best Picture") and screenplay (but not director? weird), and four of the five noms for Best Documentary Feature were bestowed to women directors. And, of course, Elton John was nominated for Best Song for his biopic Rocketman (obviously – he's been a chart-topping musician for how long?), but that's about the only love the movie got. Anyway, I am excited for some local award happenings! Let's all send a big round of congrats to local graphic designer, party promoter, and one of the personalities behind Pink Elephant Radio, YellaStud, who took home her sixth Austin Hip Hop Award for Graphic Designer of the Year on Jan. 4. And, as we announced last week, queer and local Dallas Morning News journalist Lauren McGaughy received a GLAAD Award nom for her September piece on escalating trans violence in Dallas. That's some damn good news for some damn good journalism. In other exciting updates, Queer Eye lovers rejoice: Jonathan Van Ness will be SXSW-ing for a discussion on vulnerability with Dr. Brené Brown. And Showtime has officially renewed The L Word: Generation Q (and Work in Progress) for a second 10-episode season. So basically, queers still reign.

2 To Do

Hey Y’all! A Trans Masc Social Join Rico (formerly of Tea Time With T Boys) for a trans masculine hang out. Allies welcome. Bring cash for the bar. 18 and up welcome, but gotta be 21 to drink. Fri., Jan. 17, 7-9pm. Package Menswear, 1114 W. Fifth #202. Free. itsyrboyrico@gmail.com.

BNK, Parker Woodland, and Milktoast Millie Do yerself a favor and enjoy some sweet, sassy, and sensationally queer tunes from some of Austin's best queer bands. Fam-friendly show, doggos welcome. Sat., Jan. 18, 6-10pm. Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd. Free.

Q'd Up

Thee Gay Agenda A big gender reveal party far beyond pink or blue! Thu., Jan. 16, 7pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. www.theegayagenda.com.

The Queer Quiz Show The best kinda trivia. Thu., Jan. 16, 8pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

wILD 2.0 Boogie down to the church of drag. Thu., Jan. 16, 11pm. Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. $10.

Dolly Parton’s Birthday of Many Colors Poo Poo Platter's hail to the queen! Fri., Jan. 17, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10.

Drag Me to Dozen With Mandy Quinn and Mary Jane Styles. Fri., Jan. 17, 11pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. $5.

Big Freedia NOLA's queen of bounce is back. Sat., Jan. 18, 8:30pm. Emo's, 2015 E. Riverside. $25.

Cyb3rqu33n 3.0 A 2020 operating system for self-actualization, futuristic sounds, and performances. Sat., Jan. 18, 10pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $5.

Middle School Dance Party: 2010! Knock your ruby slippers together – we're not in the Aughts anymore! Sat., Jan. 18, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies.

John Cameron Mitchell Live Listening Party JCM and Bryan Weller present all 5.5 hours of their podcast. Sun., Jan. 19, 2pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. www.austinfilm.org.

Lesbian Game Night Players gonna play! Third Sundays, 6pm. Dragon's Lair, 2438 W. Anderson Ste. 1-B.

L Word Watch Party Yes, bbs, CUC is airing the last two episodes! Sun., Jan. 19, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

Wednesdays at Coconut Yer grrrls Y2K and p1nkstar host. Wednesdays through January. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group These QTs are discussing The Prison Letters of CeCe McDonald. Wed., Jan. 22, 6:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: Vision 2020 Could Be 90-90-90
Qmmunity: Vision 2020 Could Be 90-90-90
Plus queer parties to celebrate life and excess with Alexander the Great, Coconut Club, more

Sarah Marloff, Jan. 10, 2020

Qmmunity: A Decade of Austin’s Queer History
Qmmunity: A Decade of Austin’s Queer History
Plus Iron Bear says farewell to Eighth Street and Joterias returns!

Sarah Marloff, Jan. 3, 2020

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: Hope, Glitter, and Change for 2020
Qmmunity: Hope, Glitter, and Change for 2020
Ring in the new year with all the queers

Sarah Marloff, Dec. 27, 2019

Qmmunity: The Queer Stories That Made 2019
Qmmunity: The Queer Stories That Made 2019
Looking back, enjoying gelato, and the return of Middle School Dance Party

Sarah Marloff, Dec. 20, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Brand New Key, Parker Woodland, Milktoast Millie, Tea Time With T Boys, 2020 Oscar Nominations, YellaStud, Lauren McGaughy

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
MLK Community March & Festival
Starting location: University of Texas MLK statue, 305 E. 23rd; festival: Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon
Sad Girls Only
at Sahara Lounge
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre at Alamo Drafthouse Mueller
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Music Poll 2019-20 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  