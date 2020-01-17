Qmmunity: Oscars Flop, Local Awards Do Not

I'm so bored by the Oscars. This year's noms in the heavy-hitter categories like Best Director/Actor/Actress/Movie are mostly honoring white, cishet folks in a way that can only be dubbed "business as usual." Where are Awkwafina and Lulu Wang for The Farewell? Lupita Nyong'o, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers?! J.Lo?! (Can we all agree – Awkwafina, like Natasha Lyonne, has some mad queer energy?) Cynthia Erivo got nominated for Harriet, Little Women got love for Best Movie (IndieWire says it's the "third film ever to be written, directed, and produced solely by women to be nominated for Best Picture") and screenplay (but not director? weird), and four of the five noms for Best Documentary Feature were bestowed to women directors. And, of course, Elton John was nominated for Best Song for his biopic Rocketman (obviously – he's been a chart-topping musician for how long?), but that's about the only love the movie got. Anyway, I am excited for some local award happenings! Let's all send a big round of congrats to local graphic designer, party promoter, and one of the personalities behind Pink Elephant Radio, YellaStud, who took home her sixth Austin Hip Hop Award for Graphic Designer of the Year on Jan. 4. And, as we announced last week, queer and local Dallas Morning News journalist Lauren McGaughy received a GLAAD Award nom for her September piece on escalating trans violence in Dallas. That's some damn good news for some damn good journalism. In other exciting updates, Queer Eye lovers rejoice: Jonathan Van Ness will be SXSW-ing for a discussion on vulnerability with Dr. Brené Brown. And Showtime has officially renewed The L Word: Generation Q (and Work in Progress) for a second 10-episode season. So basically, queers still reign.

2 To Do

Hey Y’all! A Trans Masc Social Join Rico (formerly of Tea Time With T Boys) for a trans masculine hang out. Allies welcome. Bring cash for the bar. 18 and up welcome, but gotta be 21 to drink. Fri., Jan. 17, 7-9pm. Package Menswear, 1114 W. Fifth #202. Free. itsyrboyrico@gmail.com.

BNK, Parker Woodland, and Milktoast Millie Do yerself a favor and enjoy some sweet, sassy, and sensationally queer tunes from some of Austin's best queer bands. Fam-friendly show, doggos welcome. Sat., Jan. 18, 6-10pm. Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd. Free.

Q'd Up

Thee Gay Agenda A big gender reveal party far beyond pink or blue! Thu., Jan. 16, 7pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. www.theegayagenda.com.

The Queer Quiz Show The best kinda trivia. Thu., Jan. 16, 8pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

wILD 2.0 Boogie down to the church of drag. Thu., Jan. 16, 11pm. Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. $10.

Dolly Parton’s Birthday of Many Colors Poo Poo Platter's hail to the queen! Fri., Jan. 17, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10.

Drag Me to Dozen With Mandy Quinn and Mary Jane Styles. Fri., Jan. 17, 11pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. $5.

Big Freedia NOLA's queen of bounce is back. Sat., Jan. 18, 8:30pm. Emo's, 2015 E. Riverside. $25.

Cyb3rqu33n 3.0 A 2020 operating system for self-actualization, futuristic sounds, and performances. Sat., Jan. 18, 10pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $5.

Middle School Dance Party: 2010! Knock your ruby slippers together – we're not in the Aughts anymore! Sat., Jan. 18, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies.

John Cameron Mitchell Live Listening Party JCM and Bryan Weller present all 5.5 hours of their podcast. Sun., Jan. 19, 2pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. www.austinfilm.org.

Lesbian Game Night Players gonna play! Third Sundays, 6pm. Dragon's Lair, 2438 W. Anderson Ste. 1-B.

L Word Watch Party Yes, bbs, CUC is airing the last two episodes! Sun., Jan. 19, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

Wednesdays at Coconut Yer grrrls Y2K and p1nkstar host. Wednesdays through January. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group These QTs are discussing The Prison Letters of CeCe McDonald. Wed., Jan. 22, 6:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.