By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 17, 2020

2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has also written eight romantic suspense novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

Male dung beetles can haul 1,000 times their body weight.

Ayds was an appetite-suppressant candy originally packing benzocaine, a topical anesthetic, inside a butterscotch and chocolate biscuit. Before he was Ziggy Stardust, David Bowie worked as a commercial artist at Nevin D. Hirst, the ad agency that promoted the diet treat.

According to an analysis by William Frey at the Brookings Institution, there are 1.1 million fewer children living in the U.S. today than there were at the start of the decade.

Half of all passenger cars sold in Norway in 2018 were either all-electric or plug-in hybrids.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
