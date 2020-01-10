Qmmunity: Vision 2020 Could Be 90-90-90

A week into the new decade/year and it's already been a doozy. Australia's on fire, we might be at war with Iran, Harvey Weinstein – on the first day of his New York trial – was charged with multiple sex crimes in L.A., and the Methodist Church has proposed splitting in two so some can continue to be homophobes while others support marriage equality and LGBTQ clergy. As I've said previously, big things are going to happen in the months (and years) to come, and I think we're seeing our first glimpses of what could be. Following in the footsteps of the Chronicle's 1990 editorial team, the group of us offered up our predictions for Austin's future (specifically 2050 Austin – check it out here). Sure, what do a bunch of alt-weekly editors know, but it seems to me we can go one of two ways: up – fight, like really fight like hell, to stop climate change, to prosecute sexual assault, to put an end to rape culture, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia – or down into the apocalypse. Zombies or not, that's really gonna suck. So let's take a few jumps back to today: How do we fight to make the good happen? As Beth Sullivan reminded me earlier today, our city and county pledged to achieve some milestone numbers in HIV transmission rates by this year's end. In June 2018, Austin became the 20th U.S. city to sign the Paris Declaration to achieve 90-90-90 by 2020. That's 90% of all Austinites living with HIV who will know their status; 90% of those living with HIV who receive sustained treatment; and 90% of people on sustained treatment will have an undetectable viral load, meaning they can no longer pass on the virus. The ultimate goal, of course, is to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. It's a bold goal and, honestly, I love a bold goal. What can we do? For starters, we can all get tested. We can talk about it. If you're looking to donate locally, there's always a use for funds at the orgs working like hell to make that goal reality (Kind Clinic, ASHwell, AIDS Services of Austin, Project Transitions, etc.). We've got to set goals, but they're nothing if we don't reach them; so cheers to achieving the good, in all its hard-earned glory, in the months ahead.

2 to Do

Pursuit of Happiness Coco Lectric, Ruby Lamb, Booty and the Beast, Oliver Cravings, and waaay more are taking the stage for Alexander the Great's sixth annual variety show celebrating life, remembering queer youth lost, and benefiting the Trevor Project. From the passionate performances to the silent auction featuring goods from local artists while supporting baby queers – what's not to love? Fri., Jan. 10, 9pm-12mid. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10-25. pohbenefit@gmail.com.

Excessive: A Dance Party Christen the new clerb with queers, sweat, and tears – cuz outrageous lewks are highly encouraged. DJs Dr. Beard, Dylan Reece, and Bloodkisses are gonna make it rain glitter. Sat., Jan. 11, 10pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado.

Q'd Up

Noche de Reyes by Joterias A drag show celebrating our glorious Latinx performers! Thu., Jan. 9, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6-8.

Double Tap With Vivian Myers “Fierce, femme, and falling apart” and back for one night. Fri., Jan. 10, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $13-15.

L&B Ladies Night Embrace your inner dancing queen! Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

Winterbear Onesie Party Wear that onesie to the bar. Fri., Jan. 10, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Die Felicia Come, little queers, these scream queens will take you away. Sat., Jan. 11, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

LGBT(Q) Brunch for Laurie Eiserloh Meet one of the candidates running for Travis County attorney. Sun., Jan. 12, 11:30am-2pm. 1101 Enfield Rd.

2020 Dem Debate Watch Are we there yet? Tue., Jan. 14, 6-10pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth.

TransATX VDR Training A queer- and trans-friendly volunteer deputy registrar training to rally our vote! Tue., Jan. 14, 6:30-7:30pm. 5501 Airport.

Boiz of Austin Catch their first 2020 looks! Tue., Jan. 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Jigglewatts Burlesque An ode to all things rock & roll! Thu., Jan. 16, 7pm. Sterling Event Center, 6134 Hwy. 290 E. $10+.

Thee Gay Agenda’s Gender Isn’t Real Party This is far beyond pink and blue! Thu., Jan. 16, 7pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy.