Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

An early mass-produced match was nicknamed a "lucifer" because of its unpredictable nature and was mentioned in the World War I era song "Pack Up Your Troubles." This lyric may sound alarming by today's standards, but it's about soldiers packing cigarettes and matches: "While you've a lucifer to light your fag/ Smile, boys, that's the style."

On average, Adam Sandler's character Howie in the movie Uncut Gems delivers three F-bombs a minute.

One theory is that gunpowder was discovered by accident around AD142 by Taoist alchemists experimenting with sulfur and saltpeter in an effort to create an elixir of eternal life.

The RAND Corporation estimates that about 27.5 million adults wake up twice per night to pee.

When you complete a bath, as much as 1 pound of water remains on your body, according to Matin Durrani and Liz Kalaugher in their book, Furry Logic.