Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 3, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Psychic Betsey Lewis predicts an economic slowdown in early 2020.

One interpretation of Michel de Nostredame, known to most people as Nostradamus, is that 2020 will see the outbreak of World War III, which will last 27 years.

Craig Hamilton-Parker, a British psychic and medium, predicts Donald Trump will have a second term, during which there will be an assassination attempt. He bases his prediction on an interpretation of Nostradamus.

Psychic Susan Rowlen predicts the Chicago Cubs are going to have a great 2020 season.

Psychic Judy Hevenly predicts that Queen Elizabeth II will knight Simon Cowell in 2020.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 27, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 20, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Hell Yes Project: Barton Springs Pool Cleaning
Barton Springs Pool
Michael Barnes: Indelible Austin at BookPeople
One Page Salon
at The North Door
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Music Poll 2019-20 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  