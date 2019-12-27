Qmmunity: Hope, Glitter, and Change for 2020

2020. It kinda sounds like a sci-fi movie – a year, long off in the future, with flying cars, where Bruce Willis isn't the superhero and instead, queers rule the Earth. (So maybe for a sneak peek, just stop by CYB3RQU33N on Saturday? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯). But seriously, this whole new decade thing has me spun. Maybe it's because I'm just a few years shy of living two decades of my life as an adult, but y'all – so much can (and will!) happen in 10 rotations around the sun. When I think about 2010, I see San Francisco, two years after California voted down marriage equality in a disquieting blow to rights I didn't care about at the time. I remember walking through Northeast D.C. with my now-wife discussing President Obama's repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell. I remember Ferguson and the start of Black Lives Matter. Watching Laverne Cox star in a destined-for-fame (and failure) TV show. I can still taste the champagne former Chron Food Editor Brandon Watson and I shared at the front desk the day SCOTUS ruled marriage is a constitutional right. I remember all of the protests and marches of the past three years. All that's to say, I've got big hopes for 2020. Mostly, I hope – though I don't expect it will be – for some calm, but if I can't have that then some good, heartfelt chaos will do. With two elections to tackle – which will largely set the tone for Austin, Texas, and the nation, not to mention for queer rights across the continent – we'll have some big decisions on our plate (as individuals, for myself as a reporter, and at this very paper as a whole). As Austin continues to grow, as the queer scene here continues to electrify, these decisons will affect us. But in 2020, let's plan to do nothing out of fear and everything out of deliberate, strong-willed – and willingness to fight for it – hope. Happy New Year's, QTs.

2 To Do

QueerTowne’s Best of the Decade What better way to close out a whole fucking decade than with three of Austin's funniest queers and their most laugh-worthy friends? (Er, two – Laura's out this month, but Mase and Javi will be be there!) Plus, our very own jokesboy James will be sharing some Aughty thoughts too! Fri., Dec. 27, 7-8pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $8.

PAT! Callin' all coastal queer fans. Brooklyn's long-running, queer-poppin party with JD Samson and Amber Valentine is traveling to town for a v. special way to ring in the new year and new decade, but keep the old you, yeah? Find local babes GirlFriend, p1nkstar, and Y2K inside. Tue., Dec. 31, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free ($5 suggested donation).

Q'd Up

KRAMPUS CupCake and Zane Zena host a horror-comedy movie about bringing a demon to a holiday gathering. Sun., Dec. 29, 12:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz, 320 E. Sixth.

Drag Queen Bingo Zane Zena is yer hostess. Last Saturdays, 8pm. 4th Tap Brewing Co-op, 10615 Metric.

Cyb3rqu33n 2.0 Close out the year with some cyber babes. Sat., Dec. 28, 10pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $5 suggested donation.

Ladies’ Lazy Sundays Whole lotta sports n' qute queer sports fans. Sundays through the Super Bowl, 4pm. Violet Crown Social Club, 1111 E. Sixth.

The L Word Generation Q Screening Watch the reboot surrounded by a bar fulla queers. Sundays. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Yvie Oddly Returns to OCH Drag Race's reigning queen of season 11 is taking over Fourth Street. Sun., Dec. 29, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $15-35.

ToyBOX Party like it's 1999 with Papi and Chique. Sun., Dec. 29, 10:30pm. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport.

DRAG In the New Year With Rhonda Jewels Have a rowdy, raunchy, Rhonda-filled new year. Tue., Dec. 31. Irene's, 506 West Ave. $30.

The 2020 Ball Decadent dance party meets ball – come on, vogue, bb. Tue., Dec. 31, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. www.swandiveaustin.com.

NYE AWAKENING 2020 Visualize a new decade at this ceremonious shindig featuring aerialists, tarot, and an all-night dance party. Tue., Dec. 31, 9pm-sunrise. Indra's Awarehouse, 7904 FM 969. $50-65.

NYE 2020 Techno beats, plus complimentary refreshments and mind-altering visuals, will help you dance 'til 2019 drops. Tue., Dec. 31, 10pm. Address TBA.