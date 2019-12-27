Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 27, 2019

U.S. business debt now exceeds household debt for the first time since 1991.

Ketchup used to be considered a type of medicine.

Many baseball fans recalled Babe Ruth's record-breaking 714th home run in 1935, but few remember the pitcher who threw that fateful ball, Guy Bush. Once a decent pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, Bush had been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and was released the year after pitching to Ruth.

Ferdinand Porsche designed the Semper Vivus (Latin for "forever alive"), the first gas/electric hybrid vehicle, in 1900.

How is the game of squash related to atomic bombs? In 1942, the first sustained nuclear reaction took place in an abandoned squash court under the University of Chicago's abandoned football field. The reaction was key to developing the first atomic bomb.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
