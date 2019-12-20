Columns

The Luv Doc: Top 10 Things in Austin That Will Ruin Your Relationship

Or, how to find out if your love is double-donkey strong.

By The Luv Doc, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019

The Luv Doc: Top 10 Things in Austin That Will Ruin Your Relationship

1) Ikea – Technically, it's not even in Austin, but I know you feel me. If your relationship can survive the drive there and back, the rat maze merchandising of the store itself, and the insanely complicated DIY product assembly of whatever cheap shit you haul back, your love is double-donkey strong.

2) Sixth Street on Halloween – Someone in your immediate couple is either going to wear a costume that is a wardrobe malfunction nip slip waiting to happen or something so big and clumsy that even furries give it side-eye. There will be Flaming Dr Pepper projectile vomit, someone will assault a cop, someone will lose an iPhone 18, and someone will break an appendage in a freak dockless scooter accident.

3) Sixth Street on New Year's Eve – Same as above, only add jealous argument for playing drunken tonsil hockey with a rando.

4) Uchi/Uchiko – Their sushi is the bomb, but it's never enough. You fucked up and set the dining-out bar too high. Hopefully you inherit Dell stock or win the lotto.

5) Donn's Depot – You thought it would be fun to go spend a night busting on the olds until you find out your partner actually likes to dance the Lindy hop, drink Jack & Cokes, and gets misty when the band plays "Bobby McGee." Somebody will give their digits to an octogenarian named Shellie.

6) Texas Longhorns Football Game – After four hours of binge-drinking White Claws at Scholz's and another four hours in the stands watching your beloved's alma mater get pwn'd by a marginal opponent, the only thing that might salvage your relationship is a $5 CBD ice pop on the death march back to your car. Spend the money.

7) Zilker Trail of Lights – The holidays are a very emotional time for everyone. Don't make things worse by exposing yourself to other people's children.

8) Lady Bird Lake Canoe Rental – It's always too hot to paddle a canoe on Lady Bird – even in February. There are less brutal ways to find out who really does the work in your relationship.

9) Eeyore's Birthday Party – Even if your significant other really is into body painting, drum circles, hula hoop, trance dancing, tie-dye, hacky sack, body odor, and polyamory, do you really want to find out about it all on the same day?

10) I Love You So Much – ... that I had the person I was with take this picture of me in front of this wall without you.

Need some advice from the Luv Doc? Send your questions to the Luv Doc, check out the Luv Doc Archive, and subscribe to the Luv Doc Newsletter.
More The Luv Doc columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Luv Doc
Luv Doc: Beer in Heaven?
Luv Doc: Beer in Heaven?
What if the bliss they're doling out in heaven is not your jam?

The Luv Doc, Oct. 16, 2015

More Top 10s
Page Three: Open Season
Page Three: Open Season
There's no way to process 2015 without worrying how much worse it's going to get once Texas' open carry law goes into effect

Kimberley Jones, Jan. 1, 2016

More The Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: For Good Reasons
The Luv Doc: For Good Reasons
The decision not to have children is heroic

The Luv Doc, Dec. 13, 2019

Luv Doc: Engaged to a White Liar
Luv Doc: Engaged to a White Liar
Wherein the Luv Doc expounds on what's hot in wedding table linens

The Luv Doc, Dec. 6, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Luv Doc, Top 10s, Ikea, Sixth Street, Halloween, New Year's Eve, Uchi, Uchiko, Donn's Depot, Texas Longhorns, football, UT, Zilker Trail of Lights, Ladybird Lake, canoe rental, Eeyore's Birthday, I Love You So Much

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mozart's Light Show
Mozart's Coffee Roasters
Will Taylor's Christmas Eve w/ Leeann Atherton, Guy Forsyth, Marshall Hood, & more at Nicholas Dawson Park
Trail of Lights at EmilyAnn at Emily Ann Theater
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  