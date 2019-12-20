Detectives were sometimes called "gumshoes" because they purposefully wore soft-soled shoes made from gum rubber to make less noise when approaching suspects.

They're making concrete with hemp and calling it "hempcrete."

Longyearbyen, a town on the island of Spitsbergen in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, has the world's northernmost graveyard, but burials there were banned in the 1950s because deceased persons began popping out of the ground due to melting permafrost.

The word "orangutan" comes from the Malay and Indonesian words "orang," meaning person, and "hutan," which means forest.

On average, Americans have a daily round-trip commute of almost an hour for a total distance of 32 miles, according to ABC News. The report goes on to say that 220 million Americans average 1½ hours in their cars every day. According to Gallup, people who work at least 40 hours a week and make higher incomes commute longer distances.