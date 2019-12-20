Day Trips: Top 10s

Texas Travel News in 2019:

• Voters approved Proposition 5, which dedicates 100% of the state sporting goods sales tax to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission. The list of deferred maintenance projects should become shorter.

• Hays County commissioners approved the purchase of 530 acres along the Blanco River for a preserve and park. The land was formerly part of the Boy Scout camp El Rancho Cima. The Nature Conservancy in Texas put up $6 million of the $13 million purchase price.

• Get a rope! Whataburger, the Texas fast-food chain from Corpus Christi, was sold to a Chicago investment firm. The founders, the Dobson family, will maintain a minority stake.

• The middle section of the dam at Lake Dunlap collapsed on the Guadalupe River near New Braunfels. This is of concern for anyone living on a stream or enjoying the waters. The American Society of Civil Engineers reports there are 1,263 high-hazard dams across Texas.

• Ruby City opened in San Antonio. The vision of the late Linda Pace, heiress to a salsa fortune, the art museum is a sight to be experienced. Visitors can wander the parklike grounds and galleries free of charge. This year, Time magazine listed it as one of the World's 100 Greatest Places.

In Memoriam:

Bill Wittliff, Texas storyteller of the highest order; Jan. 21, 1940-June 9, 2019.

Lonn Taylor, West Texas historian and storyteller; Jan. 22, 1940-June 26, 2019.

Bunny Becker, grande dame of Texas wines; Aug. 27, 1940-Aug. 5, 2019.

Milton Reimers, who left a county park legacy; Jan. 12, 1937-Oct. 5, 2019.

Vencil Mares, Texas barbecue pioneer at Taylor Cafe; Nov. 10, 1923-Nov. 24, 2019.