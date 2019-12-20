Columns

Day Trips: Top 10s

A look back at 2019

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019


Ruby City in San Antonio (Photo by Dror Baldinger/CC BY_SA 4.0)

Texas Travel News in 2019:

Voters approved Proposition 5, which dedicates 100% of the state sporting goods sales tax to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission. The list of deferred maintenance projects should become shorter.

Hays County commissioners approved the purchase of 530 acres along the Blanco River for a preserve and park. The land was formerly part of the Boy Scout camp El Rancho Cima. The Nature Conservancy in Texas put up $6 million of the $13 million purchase price.

Get a rope! Whataburger, the Texas fast-food chain from Corpus Christi, was sold to a Chicago investment firm. The founders, the Dobson family, will maintain a minority stake.

The middle section of the dam at Lake Dunlap collapsed on the Guadalupe River near New Braunfels. This is of concern for anyone living on a stream or enjoying the waters. The American Society of Civil Engineers reports there are 1,263 high-hazard dams across Texas.

Ruby City opened in San Antonio. The vision of the late Linda Pace, heiress to a salsa fortune, the art museum is a sight to be experienced. Visitors can wander the parklike grounds and galleries free of charge. This year, Time magazine listed it as one of the World's 100 Greatest Places.

In Memoriam:

Bill Wittliff, Texas storyteller of the highest order; Jan. 21, 1940-June 9, 2019.

Lonn Taylor, West Texas historian and storyteller; Jan. 22, 1940-June 26, 2019.

Bunny Becker, grande dame of Texas wines; Aug. 27, 1940-Aug. 5, 2019.

Milton Reimers, who left a county park legacy; Jan. 12, 1937-Oct. 5, 2019.

Vencil Mares, Texas barbecue pioneer at Taylor Cafe; Nov. 10, 1923-Nov. 24, 2019.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Mozart's Light Show
Mozart's Coffee Roasters
Trail of Lights at EmilyAnn at Emily Ann Theater
Will Taylor's Christmas Eve w/ Leeann Atherton, Guy Forsyth, Marshall Hood, & more at Nicholas Dawson Park
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  