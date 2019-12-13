Qmmunity: Don’t Hibernate This Cuffing Season

'Tis the season ... to want to snuggle up on the couch and forget about the world around us. There's a reason they call it "cuffing season" – that's still a thing, yeah? But here in Austin, there's no excuse for calling it quits on your social life just cuz it's a little cold outside (sometimes). From the mention-worthy drag shows happening this week to QueerBomb's and allgo's winter socials, there's tons of festive fun to jump on and some especially great places to meet a cute new cuddle buddy for the season. And to those of you who are feeling ultra-compelled by your couch (hey, QT, I get it), may I suggest you take advantage of the events that offer you the best of both worlds? Fair warning, I might be biased – Qmmunity is hosting one of them and two of my good friends are hosting the other – but I think we're onto something here. Ladies' Lazy Sundays: The Sports Edition offers all queer sports fans a place to go and watch football with other queer – and queer-lovin' – handegg fanatics. For all those enthralled, terrified, or just plain committed to being in the queer pop culture loop, myself and Qmmunity writers Beth Sullivan and James Scott are gonna serve you some unfiltered commentary on The L Word and its Generation Q reboot, Sunday evening at the coolest queer bar this side of Texas. And trust me, we have lots of thoughts. So do yourself a favor and support some low-key queer events to keep you connected to the Qmmunity (and qmmunity) all winter long. You might even meet someone to cuff with.

2 To Do

Ladies' Lazy Sundays: The Sports Edition Forget Monday Night Football. Austin's unofficial lez bar is goin' full speed queermo every Sunday to close out this NFL season. Sidle up to our fave 'tender, Carolina, at the bar for wing specials, cheap drinks, and a whole lotta sports (or qute queer sports fans – whichever you prefer to root for). Pups welcome, kids not. Can we get a Hail Mary? Sundays through the Super Bowl (& maybe beyond), 4pm. Violet Crown Social Club, 1111 E. Sixth.

Qmmunity Hosts The L Word: Generation Q Watch Party We know it's back, and you know you wanna watch, so get off the couch and join us – Sarah, Beth, and James will be shit-talking and ogling over The L Word reboot for episode two. Sun., Dec. 15, 8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Q'd Up

All Fun & Games Social A winter social for Austin's QPOC qmmunity! Thu., Dec. 12, 6pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

WILD 2.0 With yer host Mary Jane Styles. Thu., Dec. 12, 11pm. Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. $12.

L&B Ladies Night A gal pal party. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Queerbomb Holiday Social Play with Austin's DIY Pride crew. Fri., Dec. 13, 6-9pm. Buzz Mill Shady, 5012 E. Seventh. Free.

Naughty or Nice Toy Drive Be nice: Donate a new toy; then get naughty with DJ Alpha. Sat., Dec. 14, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Spill the Tea with the Beckies: Gossip, grrrls, and holiday high tea! Sun., Dec. 15, 1pm. Fluff Meringues, 4800 Burnet Rd. $30. www.fluff-meringues.com.

A Very Pink Christmas Austin Babtist Women's merry show. Sun., Dec. 15, 6pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $5.

Heart of Darkness Art Show Celebrate abstract artist Jonah Welch. Sun., Dec. 15, 8pm. Guan Yin Tea House, 4706 N. I-35. $5-20 donation.

Campfire Queer Storytime With *BOB* and fire. Mon., Dec. 16, 7pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.

Sad Girls Only The softer side of drag. Mon. Dec. 16, 9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $7.

Pelvis Wrestley Single Release With Fanclub and Lord Friday the 13th. Tue., Dec. 17, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3.

ATX Interfaces Open Mic With BLakchyl, Hyah, Qween Paz, and Trojuan Henderson! Third Wednesdays, 7pm. Monkeywrench Books, 110 E. North Loop.

Greetings from Queer Mountain Hoo boi, close out the year with odes to family dramas. Wed., Dec. 18, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

A Drag Queen Christmas Holiday hijinks from yer Drag Race faves. Thu., Dec. 19, 8pm. ACL Live, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd. $35-50.