A mochila was a special kind of leather bag carried by Pony Express riders. It is also the Spanish word for knapsack.

Male weedy sea dragons carry the developing eggs of their young under their tails in a special brooding pouch for about 4-6 weeks.

Adolf Hitler was hired as a police spy and instructed to infiltrate a small group called the German Workers' Party. Rather than spy on them, he became interested in their nationalistic beliefs. The group eventually changed its name to the National German Socialist Workers' Party or Nazi Party.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the best-selling Barbie doll in history is Totally Hair Barbie. More than 10 million have been sold worldwide since its release in 1992.